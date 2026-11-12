What a homecoming! Pope’s arrival in Peru hits all the right notes

It's hard to say who is more delighted: Pope Leo or the millions of Peruvians who are welcoming him.

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"Today I understand how much of this land remains with me and how much of my own story also belongs to you," said Leo XIV when he met with the country’s leaders at the Gran Teatro Nacional in Lima on November 11, 2026. Upon his arrival in his adopted homeland, the American-Peruvian Pope delivered a deeply personal speech, drawing on his firsthand experience as a missionary and bishop. He painted a picture of social vulnerabilities, drawing attention to the populations most exposed to violence and environmental risks.

This handout picture released by Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV alongside Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori looking at a dancer performing during a meeting with authorities, civil society representatives and members of the diplomatic corps at the Grand National Theatre of Peru in Lima on November 11, 2026. SIMONE RISOLUTI | VATICAN MEDIA | AFP

His arrival Wednesday evening might be remembered as something of a Peruvian Papal Pandemonium: An estimated 3 million people lined the streets of Lima to get a glimpse of this Vicar of Christ who is very much their own.

Leo XIV went to the government palace, where he was welcomed by President Keiko Fujimori, and listened to a children’s choir sing the Vatican anthem followed by the Peruvian national anthem. He appeared visibly moved as he sang along with the Peruvian anthem, an explicit sign of his attachment to his Peruvian nationality. He approached and embraced some members of another children’s choir, featuring young musicians with disabilities. He then proceeded to the Gran Teatro Nacional for a meeting with officials, which began 40 minutes behind schedule.

A generial view of the welcome ceremony for Pope Leo XIV at the Government Palace and Plaza Mayor in Lima on November 11, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Peru, marking a return to the country where he spent two decades as a missionary before being chosen to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) LUIS ACOSTA | AFP

In a very warm speech, President Keiko Fujimori paid tribute to the long missionary service of “Padre Roberto” in the country, and she rejoiced at his return as pope to bring “a message of faith, hope, and peace.”

“Your presence here today on Peruvian soil is living proof that we are not alone, and it invites us to always choose the path of faith rather than that of fear,” said the daughter of former authoritarian President Alberto Fujimori, who was in power from 1990 to 2000. Welcoming the presence of elected officials from opposition parties in the hall, she explained that the Pope’s “historic visit” represents an opportunity for “national reconciliation.”

"This return visit holds a very special meaning for me," the Pope said.

My history with Peru began long before the Lord entrusted me with the Diocese of Chiclayo. For years decades, I shared in the lives of its people, listened to their concerns, and learned from their faith. Many opened the doors of their homes to me, shared their table with me —and, of course, some good ceviche — and made me feel like one of their own. In 2015, I received Peruvian citizenship. That act symbolized a bond that this people had been weaving into my life long before. [...] I recognize in those years a part of the journey through which the Lord was forming me as a shepherd. If I were granted the chance to relive those years, I would do so with joy, embracing both their happy moments and their difficulties. That is why I can tell you, with deep gratitude, that I am also returning to my homeland.

Pope Leo XIV delivers a speech during a meeting with authorities, civil society representatives and members of the diplomatic corps at the Grand National Theatre of Peru in Lima on November 11, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Peru, marking a return to the country where he spent two decades as a missionary before being chosen to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) TIZIANA FABI | AFP

Restoring trust

Addressing Peruvian leaders — whose government has been weakened by significant political instability over the past decade — he expressed his desire that "the Social Doctrine of the Church" be a guide to "enlighten and direct the efforts of all who work for the good of this nation."

The Holy Father urged a spirit of listening, recalling that behind every statistic, there are real people with needs.

Democratic life implies recognizing that no one has all the answers and that differences do not prevent us from sharing a sincere concern for the good of the country. I would like to encourage everyone to cultivate honesty, integrity, and a willingness to engage with others — qualities that sustain trust among people and give strength to the life of institutions.

Everyday peace

Referring to the difficulties of Peru’s history, the pontiff stated, "Past events deserve to be treated with justice and sensitivity, leaving room for harmony to grow and for differences to be addressed with respect." He himself, during the 1980s, experienced in Peru the Maoist insurgency of the Shining Path — responsible for massacres and attacks—and the repression carried out by state forces. In those years, the future pope participated in popular demonstrations in defense of the people.

While violence linked to organized crime has intensified since 2024, plaguing coastal cities, Leon XIV called for peace. "For families, peace has a very concrete meaning: going out to work without fear, caring for one’s children, and returning home with peace of mind. These are simple aspirations, but no one should be deprived of them."

The Pontiff expressed his concern for the often-overlooked realities of Peruvian life, beginning with farmers, fishermen, and small business owners.

Throughout his speech, the bishop — who had entrusted responsibilities to women in his Diocese of Chiclayo — paid a heartfelt tribute to Peruvian women, mentioning in particular those who run soup kitchens. He expressed his hope that they might live free from violence and all forms of exploitation. According to a 2025 survey by Peru’s National Institute of Statistics, 49.1% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced domestic violence at some point in their lives.

Natural hazards

Referring also to the exploitation of natural resources in this country — 60% of which is covered by the Amazon rainforest — he urged public authorities to care for the environment: "The use of these resources — through agriculture, fishing, or mining — requires caring for nature and respecting the communities that depend on it," insisted the Pope, who during the floods caused by El Niño in 2017, had laced up his boots to rescue those affected.

At the well of Saint Rose of Lima, generations of Peruvians have placed their petitions and hopes. Today, from here, I too would like to place my prayer into that blessed well. Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saint Rose, and all the saints and blessed of this land, I ask the Lord that the love of Christ may help you to recognize in every Peruvian a brother or sister, and in each one, yet another reason to love your homeland. May God bless Peru and all its people.

You can read the whole address here.

Before turning in for the night, the Pope spontaneously addressed the huge crowds gathered outside the nunciature.

Pope Leo XIV speaks to the faithful at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lima on November 11, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in his “beloved” Peru on November 11, a nostalgic return to the nation where he spent two decades as a missionary before being tapped to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. (Photo by Anthony Nino de Guzman / AFP) ANTHONY NINO DE GUZMAN | AFP

He made a plea for their prayers for peace, asking them to work toward reconciliation. Assuring them of his delight at being "back home," he suggested that they could continue with the fiesta for a few more hours, but not all night long, he laughed, as "then there won't be peace in the morning!"

You can follow all the stops of his trip, which concludes on Monday, here.