As Leo XIV returns to Chiclayo, the city comes out to meet him

A million people lined the streets of his former diocese as the pope celebrated Mass at the Pampas de Pimentel esplanade on November 13.

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Leo XIV landed at the Teniente Coronel Pedro Ruiz Gallo airport shortly after 9 a.m., stepping off a LATAM Airlines A320 that had departed Lima’s Callao military base at dawn. What waited for him was, yet again, a homecoming: folk dancers in traditional dress waving white handkerchiefs, flags of Peru and the Vatican crossing in choreographed patterns, and former colleagues from the diocese waiting on the tarmac to embrace him.

An estimated one million people lined the 14 kilometers of road between the airport and the Pampas de Pimentel esplanade, where the Mass was scheduled. The scenes echoed Lima two days earlier: hands extended toward the popemobile, streets thick with people who had traveled from across the region of Lambayeque to see the man who had been their bishop from 2015 to 2023.

“Today, our father, our brother, and our friend returns home, to his land,” said Sister Karina, a religious of the diocese, told iMedia. She added that she was glad the rest of the world could now understand that “his heart was forged by what he received here, by what he breathed here.”

The Mass at Pampas de Pimentel began at 5 p.m. local time and is being broadcast live by Vatican Media. Behind the altar, images of the saints who have accompanied Leo throughout this South American journey — martyrs, mystics, missionaries — framed the celebration as a continuation of the same evangelical story that brought Robert Francis Prevost to this coastal city on the Pacific more than a decade ago.