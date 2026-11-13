Jubilee Year of Cristero War offers plenary indulgence

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A jubilee year honoring the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Cristero War will be held from November 22, 2026, the Solemnity of Christ the King, to November 21, 2027. Pilgrims to any of the designated jubilee churches will be able to obtain a plenary indulgence when they participate in jubilee rites or spend time in reflection, prayer, or other acts of devotion; are “truly repentant and moved by charity”; and fulfill the usual conditions established by the Church: sacramental Confession, Holy Communion, praying the Creed, and prayer for the Pope’s intentions.

The Jubilee was announced on November 9, 2026, during a Mass held at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. Bishops from all Mexican dioceses will inaugurate the Jubilee during their respective Masses on the Solemnity of Christ the King.

They will also announce which churches in their dioceses will be designated as jubilee churches where the faithful can obtain the indulgence. Mexican shrines dedicated to Mexican martyrs and the Shrine of Christ the King on Cerro del Cubilete are also designated as jubilee churches.

Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, the Archbishop of Mexico, commented on this jubilee which Pope Leo XIV granted through the Apostolic Penitentiary. “May this jubilee allow us to gratefully remember the witness of so many men and women who, amidst religious persecution, remained faithful to Jesus Christ and his Church,” Cardinal Aguiar Retes wrote in his message.

“May it also help us to renew our faith, strengthen our appreciation of religious freedom as an inalienable right, and recognize that the witness of our martyrs continues to be a light that illuminates the life and mission of the Church in Mexico,” he added.

Pilgrimage sites

Cardinal Aguiar Retes also announced the churches where the faithful can receive the plenary indulgence in Mexico City. As a major tourist destination and travel hub, it will likely be the easiest destination for international pilgrims who wish to participate in the Jubilee.

Four of the churches he listed are dedicated to Cristo Rey (Christ the King), recalling the rallying cry of the Cristeros: “Viva Cristo Rey!” — “Long live Christ the King!” They are located in the neighborhoods of Tacubaya, Portales, Lomas del Capulín, and Janitzio.

The fifth church is Sagrada Familia (Holy Family) Parish, in the Roma Norte neighborhood. This church enshrines the relics of Blessed Miguel Agustín Pro, a Jesuit priest and martyr of the Cristero War.

Cristo Rey Parish in the Janitzio neighborhood is located roughly four miles by road from the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. This is convenient for pilgrims who can also visit the Basilica in the same trip. There, they can obtain an indulgence from October 12, 2026, to October 12, 2027, for the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the present Basilica (although only one plenary indulgence can be obtained in one day). The shrine stands at the foot of Tepeyac Hill, where Our Lady appeared to St. Juan Diego, and her miraculous image is enshrined behind the main altar.

A war for religious freedom