Three countries, three youth vigils, crowds in the hundreds of thousands, and World Youth Day in Seoul on the horizon.

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Something has been visible throughout Pope Leo XIV’s ongoing journey through Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru: the man is genuinely at ease with young people. Three countries, three youth vigils, and crowds that, taken together, number well over a million.

What happened in each country

In Montevideo, some 100,000 gathered at the Estadio Centenario on November 7 for a prayer vigil that seemed to set the tone for everything that followed. Leo spoke directly to the question of commitment — urging young people not to be afraid of “forever,” to consider marriage and family, to refuse mediocrity in their faith. “Christ did not call us to mediocrity,” he told them. “He called us to a new and full life like his own.” He also asked them, simply: “Be saints.”

In Buenos Aires, three days later, the scale shifted dramatically. Around one million young people gathered in Palermo for an evening vigil. Leo named the idols of the moment and asked the crowd to reject them, and listened to testimony from a young man who had recovered from addiction through the Hogar de Cristo network.

In Lima, on the evening of November 12, more than 52,000 filled the Estadio Nacional, with thousands more outside, for a vigil of music, dance, theater, dialogue, and prayer. Earlier that day Leo had already told the crowds in the Plaza Mayor that young people must be able to develop their talents and put them at the service of others, particularly those in greatest need, calling on governments, businesses, and families alike to open paths for them.

A person holds up Pope dolls outside the Apostolic Nunciature as they await the arrival of Pope Leo XIV in Lima on November 11, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Peru, marking a return to the country where he spent two decades as a missionary before being chosen to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. (Photo by Anthony Nino de Guzman / AFP) ANTHONY NINO DE GUZMAN | AFP

His focus on youth is nothing new, and yet it continues to show the Pope's heart. Leo's first big event with young people was three months after his election, in August 2025, with roughly one million young people gathered at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

What he is saying, beneath the events

Across all three vigils, a consistent message seems to emerge. Leo does not flatter young people or tell them the future belongs to them in the hollow way that phrase is usually deployed. He names the specific temptations of their moment (the pursuit of visibility, the collapse of commitment, addiction) and asks something harder: lasting choices, honesty when it costs something, faith that goes beyond habit.

He also listens in a way that is structurally built into these events. Testimonies always precede his words, young people speak first, and the pope responds with a small carefully picked words that always carry significant implications for both the audience and himself.

Around one million young people gathered in Palermo for an evening vigil. TIZIANA FABI | AFP

Seoul on the horizon

None of this is happening in a vacuum. World Youth Day 2027 will be held in Seoul, South Korea, from August 3 to 8 — the first WYD in Asia since Manila in 1995 and the only time that a WYD has been held in a Christian-minority nation. The theme: “Take courage, I have overcome the world.”

South America, in this light, looks both like a homecoming tour and a long preparation for what’s coming. Leo is building a relationship with a generation, a vocabulary of encounter, a trust that is earned event by event rather than assumed. The three vigils, one after the other, are starting to look like a rehearsal at scale.