'Cause there's only one "Papa": The pizza chain pulled its name from storefronts across Lima for the duration of Leo XIV's visit. It did the same thing in Colombia in 2017.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

For the duration of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Peru, one of the world most recognizable fast-food brands happily changed its name -- at least, in Peru. Papa Johns Peru temporarily rebranded itself as "Johns" — removing the word Papa from storefronts, illuminated signs, and all social media profiles across the country. Papa, of course, is the word for Pope in Spanish.

The reasoning was straightforward, and stated with some humor on their social media channels: "Cuando León XIV está en el Perú, Papa solo hay uno." When Leo XIV is in Peru, there is only one Pope. The campaign tagline added: "Él pone la bendición, nosotros la pizza y la bendita salsa de ajo." He provides the blessing; we provide the pizza and the blessed garlic sauce.

The name change ran across locations in Miraflores, Surco, San Miguel, Los Olivos, Chorrillos, San Juan de Lurigancho, and Jesús María. TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook accounts were updated to match. The brand said it would restore its usual name on Tuesday, November 17 — the day after the official visit ends.

Papa precedent

It was not the first time the franchise made this particular gesture. During Pope Francis' visit to Colombia in 2017, the local franchise did exactly the same thing, dropping Papa from exterior signs and presenting itself simply as "Johns" for the duration of the trip.