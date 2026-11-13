Prince George’s drawing deserves better than this

A young prince picks up his pencils, produces a beautiful picture, and somehow finds himself at the center of an online argument.

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You might have seen in the news that Prince George has drawn a kingfisher. A rather beautiful one, actually, with its vivid colors, delicate feathers, and wonderfully attentive detail. Not bad for a boy who was just 12 when he drew it.

His father, Prince William, was evidently proud enough to include the picture in the special edition of Country Life he guest-edited, published on November 11. And who could blame him? After all, what parent doesn't enjoy showing off something their child has created?

But, as usual, parts of the internet had to ruin some of the joy. Alongside the well-deserved praise came criticism, with some questioning whether George had followed an online drawing tutorial. Others brought up his privileged upbringing, as though a royal bank account somehow explains the ability to hold a pencil.

Now, George undoubtedly has opportunities that many children don't. Nobody is pretending otherwise. But we're talking about a drawing here, not a privately funded expedition to Mars. Paper, pencils, and the willingness to practice are hardly the exclusive preserve of the aristocracy.

And even if George did use a tutorial, so what? Learning by following an artist's example is a perfectly legitimate way to develop drawing skills. It's how countless people begin.

More importantly, he's a child. A 13-year-old boy who has created something beatiful, that he seems to enjoy doing. And quite simply, his dad shared it. Must people really turn that into another opportunity to tear somebody down?

Learning to see

I'm lucky enough to work in a leading art school in Paris, where I'm constantly reminded that drawing is about far more than producing a pretty picture.

First, students learn to draw from observation. They sit for hours a day on metal stools, honing their skills, only to produce a drawing they might not like, their teacher might not like, and that might ultimately end up in the bin. There are often tears, but they pick up their pencil, paintbrush, or whatever tool they're working with, and start again. It is not for the faint-hearted!

But why spend hours drawing a skull, a live model, or even a bulldog clip? Because they're being taught not to glance at something and assume they know what it looks like, but to really study its shape, proportions, movement, light and shadow. It takes patience, concentration, and a willingness to notice what might otherwise go overlooked.

And after many years at the school, there's something I've become convinced of: Learning to look carefully can have consequences well beyond the drawing board.

When we really pay attention to the world around us, we begin to notice things that others might miss. The beauty of a bird perched on a branch, certainly, but also the expression on somebody's face, the tiredness in their eyes, or the person sitting alone who might appreciate a little company.

That sort of attentiveness can help nurture empathy. And what a wonderful quality to encourage in anyone, whether a teenager, a student, or even a king. In fact, especially a king!

A shared interest

Beyond the skills and the image, there's also something lovely about George sharing an interest with his family. His grandfather, King Charles, is an accomplished watercolorist, while his mother, Catherine, studied art history and enjoys drawing herself. It's a hobby that can be passed between generations, with no royal protocol required.

And what's particularly strange about the online comments from the naysayers is that they're criticizing a child who is not on a screen! Can people please make up their mind? After all, parents are forever being encouraged to prise their children away from screens, surely we should be celebrating a boy who enjoys drawing the natural world, rather than finding reasons to criticize him.

We don't know whether George drew his kingfisher from a photograph, a tutorial, or another reference. But we can appreciate the care and time that went into it, and the fact that he chose to spend time creating something.

Of course, not every child will become a talented artist. That's hardly the point. Give a child a pencil and encourage them to draw what they see, and you're offering them a chance to slow down, concentrate and discover something about the world, maybe appreciate it that little bit more, and hopefully grow from the experience.