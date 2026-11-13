Before 500,000 people on the Pampas de Pimentel, the pope called every Christian — ordained or lay — to proclaim the Gospel through the witness of their lives.

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“What joy to return to Chiclayo.” With those words, Pope Leo XIV opened his homily on November 13, his first public address since returning to the diocese where he served as bishop for nine years, from 2014 to 2023. “It is a blessing for me to be among you again,” he continued, making no effort to conceal his emotion, and assuring the faithful that he had kept them in his prayers.

After a warm welcome at Chiclayo's air base earlier that morning, Leo immediately made his way to the vast plain of Pampas de Pimentel, a broad sandy expanse a few kilometers outside the city. Before entering the sacristy, he completed a full circuit in the popemobile among the 500,000 people gathered there, according to local authorities, in an atmosphere of euphoria that persisted despite oppressive heat and the dust that hung over the dry terrain.

The crowd included Chiclayo residents who had known Bishop Prevost personally, as well as pilgrims from across the Lambayeque region and beyond. Among them was Sonia, a Peruvian woman in her sixties who had traveled from Huarochirí, several hundred kilometers away, with members of her family. “Despite this heat, which is exhausting, we came — because the pope comes from so far away, back to his country,” she told I.MEDIA. “Today, he is Peruvian at heart,” she added, saying she had welcomed him “with open arms.”

Every Christian, a missionary

At the heart of the homily was a call to evangelization that Leo addressed to everyone present, without exception. All Christians — “whether ordained ministers or lay faithful” — are called to take part in “the proclamation of the Gospel.” This “urgent and unavoidable duty” applies regardless of “one’s role in the Church or level of knowledge of the faith.”

To be “missionary disciples of the 21st century,” he urged the faithful to offer “the witness of an authentically Christian and coherent life,” placing “Jesus Christ at the center, both of proclamation and of existence.” Evangelization, he said, rests on “the witness of life and community closeness” — expressed concretely through “charity and help for the most vulnerable.”

He called on each Christian to adopt “an attitude of humility and care” and to respect “the conscience and freedom of each person,” avoiding the imposition of doctrine.

Courage before indifference

Noting that in “certain regions of the world” the transmission of faith has “almost completely come to a halt,” Leo called for courage in confronting challenges such as “religious indifference, materialism, and selfishness, which dictate our daily choices.”