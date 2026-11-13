Why Pope Leo’s blue chasuble is one of the rarest vestments

There are very few places in the world where the pope, or any Catholic priest, can wear a vestment that is primarily blue in color.

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While celebrating Mass in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Lujan in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Leo wore a striking sky-blue chasuble. The image of Our Lady of Lujan has that same color.

It was a rare occurrence, as generally speaking, blue is not a liturgical color that can be worn at Mass. Officially priests can wear vestments that are primarily white (or gold), red, green, violet (or rose) and, in some cases, black.

Pope Francis touches a statue of Our Lady of Lujan, during the weekly general audience on May 8, 2024 at St Peter’s square in The Vatican. | 2024; AMPAM0824; May; May 08; Pope Francis; St. Peter’s Square; Vatican City – Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

These vestments can have various trim colors, such as blue, but the vestment must be primarily one of the above colors. Yet, popes have given particular regions of the world the permission to wear blue vestments.

Spain and Immaculate Conception

Historically speaking Catholics in Spain (including many Spanish kings) were pivotal in promoting devotion to the Marian dogma of the Immaculate Conception. This led the country to have a special devotion to the Virgin Mary, a devotion that the pope recognized in the vestments priests were allowed to wear.

It was Blessed Pius IX who granted Spain and all former Spanish territories the "Spanish Privilege," allowing priests within those locations to wear blue vestments at Mass.

This means that a Catholic priest in the United States, for example, is not allowed to wear such a vestment, though he can have a white or gold vestment that has blue trim. He would need a special dispensation from the pope to go against the accepted liturgical norms of his diocese.

Pope Leo could obviously give himself that same dispensation to wear blue, but the popes typically don't grant themselves such favors, and so in order for him to wear blue at Mass, he had to travel outside of the Vatican. Pope Benedict XVI was the last pope to wear blue when he visited a shrine in Austria that had been given a similar dispensation.

Blue of Argentina

Argentina in particular is a land closely associated with the Virgin Mary, which can even be seen in the white and blue flag.

Pope Leo referenced this symbolism during his final Mass in Argentina:

May God bless this land of Mary Immaculate, whose sky-blue and white mantle is reflected in the colors of its flag. May the peoples of the north, with their hills and valleys; of the south, with their imposing glaciers; of the east, with their rivers and jungles; and of the west, with their majestic mountain ranges, give glory to the Lord for so many gifts received. In his name, may you all go forth and proclaim the Gospel with joy and gratitude.