Canada: Raise your voice, bishops say

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is urging concerned Canadians to speak out about part of new "medical assistance in dying" bill.

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The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) is urging the nation’s Catholics and other concerned citizens to speak out about part of Bill C-41, called “the Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act.”

While increasing safeguards around Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) sounds promising, the bill has two parts, one of which Canada’s bishops say is problematic.

The bill would prevent people whose sole underlying medical condition is mental illness from accessing MAID, which the bishops called “a welcome step.”

But the bill would also permit advance requests for euthanasia, allowing a person’s life to be ended after they have lost the capacity to understand or reconsider their earlier request.

“Such requests could be acted on after the person has lost capacity, potentially years later,” according to the bishops.

“These are separate issues that require separate decisions,” the CCCB said in a statement.

The CCCB is asking Members of Parliament to separate the two measures, maintaining the mental illness exclusion while opposing the advance-request provisions. To that end, Canada’s bishops sent a brief to parliamentarians urging them to split Bill C-41.

A letter writing campaign is underway, as Canada’s bishops have asked Catholics and all Canadians who share these concerns to contact their Member of Parliament and urge them to maintain the mental illness exclusion through separate legislation, while removing the advance-request provisions from Bill C-41.

The CCCB also released a parish fact sheet, Advance Requests for Euthanasia: What Catholics Need to Know About Bill C-41. It explains the proposed changes, the Church’s concerns, and the care and accompaniment owed to people living with illness or disability.

The Archdiocese of Toronto shared this message in a Facebook post, which read in part:

No one should face illness, suffering or uncertainty alone. As Catholics, we are called to offer care and companionship, affirming that every person’s dignity endures through illness, memory loss and dependence… Make your voice heard! This is a time sensitive issue. Federal Members of Parliament are expected to vote on this legislation in the coming days. Visit cccb.ca/billc41 to learn more and participate in the bishops’ letter-writing campaign.