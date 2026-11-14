Charting journal encourages body literacy, teen years through menopause

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

In an increasingly digital world, Natural Womanhood has gone against the tide to offer a body literacy journal women can hold in their hands. The Natural Womanhood journal guides women (and even older teens!) to learn how to chart their menstrual cycles and to pay attention to what cues their bodies are giving them. In a culture that can speak negatively about periods and women’s health in general, this journal is part of a movement to show women the truth about how we are designed and to empower them in their health and lifestyle choices.

Body literacy on college campuses

Natural Womanhood Program Manager Ryane Gibbens says this project grew out of a need for more tools that promote body literacy. Natural Womanhood, which also has an extensive online magazine, runs Cycle Mindfulness Clubs at a number of universities. For the last five years, trained peer leaders have facilitated groups in the United States – as well as one in Kenya and one in Uganda – to learn what a healthy cycle looks like (and what might be abnormal), and discover the way daily choices impact women’s cycles and overall health.

One participant said of her experience, “It made me feel like I was finally being told the truth about my body and how to take care of it.” Another reflected, “Oh goodness! I can’t say enough how much this club has changed my life… I have grown in knowledge and relationship with my body and with the beautiful women in the club.” Their reactions reflect part of Natural Womanhood’s mission: to provide women with real, scientifically verified, information about their bodies and women’s health issues in a world where women’s health is often pushed to the sidelines, understudied, or reduced to a conversation about contraceptives.

A journal for cycling women

The idea for a journal came from Cycle Mindfulness Club’s participants to have something to bring with them to their meetings – to learn from and to take notes. And while the Journal does sync with the format of the Cycle Mindfulness Clubs it can be used by anyone – whether individually, in a Cycle Mindfulness Club, or in a group of friends, women’s prayer group, etc.

Gibbens explains that the purpose of the journal is to “educate on the basics of body literacy, your body’s design, and charting. There’s a power to seeing patterns in your body and hormones in real time.”

The journal includes topics such as charting your cycle; hormones and emotions; common cycle problems; good cycle health practices; ovulation; anatomy; informed consent; sexual desire and your life plan. There are so many young women, Gibbens comments, who only think about periods when they hear the word “cycle”; this journal seeks to fill that education gap.

Charting and more

For women who practice Natural Family Planning or a Fertility Awareness Method, often the first time they encounter cycle charting is when they are engaged, looking ahead to planning or avoiding pregnancy. Natural Womanhood seeks to change this, believing that all young women can benefit from learning about their cycle before engaging in intimate relations.

The Natural Womanhood Journal includes 12 months of charting material and throughout its pages, users are taught basic charting such as one’s period, cervical mucus consistency or absence, and emotions. The charting is not a form of NFP and shouldn’t be relied on as such, but rather lays the groundwork for understanding the user’s individual cycle and what a normal cycle looks like for her.

The Journal also includes personal testimonies, giving readers the chance to hear from women on topics they may never have ever discussed with anyone. In addition, it provides articles that take a deeper look at the topics and are reviewed by scientists and doctors for accuracy. Women also have the space to write down their own takeaways and observations as they walk through this journey of learning about this part of themselves.

If journal users want to take a deeper dive into related material, there’s also a digital library. Access to the library is included with the journal purchase and includes a Charting 101 video series and other digital resources, videos and downloadable guides.

Real knowledge and consent

Consent is a hot button topic these days for a reason and Natural Womanhood gives women the tangible tools they need to understand health issues and be prepared to ask questions about proposed treatments for issues ranging from endometriosis to Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome. Along with a library of content on their website, this knowledge is rooted in understanding what’s happening with each woman’s own body.

“I know with confidence what my body is doing or it is about to happen,” Gibbens says about a woman or teen learning to chart, “and if it isn’t, I can look at my chart and identify a variable.”