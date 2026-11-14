Jesus will always find faith here, Pope assures in remote Andes village

"Thank you for your witness. Thank you for your faithfulness to the Church. Thank you for joining us on this beautiful journey."

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Leo XIV travelled to the outskirts of his former diocese this Saturday morning, meeting the people of hard-to-reach mountainous areas in Santa Cruz de Succhabamba. On the fourth day of his visit to Peru, during a Mass attended by 20,000 people, he expressed his support for the Andean communities and called for a fairer distribution of wealth.

After visiting Chiclayo Cathedral the day after his arrival in the northern city, the Pope took a helicopter to travel the 100 km (some 60 miles) to the rural area of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba, at an altitude of 2,000 meters (6,500 feet). This colonial-era settlement in the Andes mountain range is situated in the Cajamarca region, which formed part of the Inca Empire in the 15th century. During his years as Bishop of Chiclayo, Bishop Robert Prevost would visit the area at regular intervals, notably to celebrate the Señor del Costado, a devotion to Jesus that is particularly popular in the province, every 28 September 28. The name translates to "The Lord of the Side," a reference to Jesus' side pierced by the lance, from which blood and water flowed out.

Pope Leo XIV holds a wooden cross featuring the image of the Lord of the Side alongside Bishop of Chiclayo Edinson Farfan (L) and Italian Archbishop and Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations Diego Ravelli during a mass at the esplanade of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba in the Cajamarca region, Peru, on November 14, 2026. TIZIANA FABI | AFP

“He was always present among us,” Father Cesar Kevin Noriega Delgado told journalists at the scene. For this parish priest, the man then known as “Padre Roberto” is still “the same today” even though he has become Leo XIV. He described him as “a man close to the people, who knows how to listen, reach out to them and maintain direct contact with them”. Hence the “immense” joy – as he emphasized – of the local people, who, to celebrate his visit, had decorated their streets with large paintings depicting scenes featuring their former bishop.

Jesus will always find faith here

Speaking spontaneously at the end of the Mass, the Pope spoke about just how strong the faith of the people is:

Before giving the final blessing, I just want to share one more brief reflection. We have heard the words of the Gospel in which Jesus asks, “when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?” I know that if Jesus decides to come to Santa Cruz, he will find faith. Thank you for your witness. Thank you for your faithfulness to the Church. Thank you for joining us on this beautiful journey.

In his homily, the Holy Father reflected on how faith has grown in this area from the first missionary efforts. He said that "here in the Andes, faith has grown simply and genuinely, founded on the daily living of Gospel values and expressed in traditions and festivals that bring peoples and generations together. Faith has become a distinguishing mark and a way of life in which no one ever feels alone, not even in the face of adversity."

Pope Leo XIV waves next to the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations Archbishop Diego Ravelli (R) during a mass at the esplanade of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba, Cajamarca region, Peru, on November 14, 2026. ALFREDO ESTRELLA | AFP

The former bishop of this flock encouraged them despite the many difficulties they face.