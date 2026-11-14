Our Lady of Evangelization is the oldest Marian devotion in Peru

The statue of Nuestra Señora de la Evangelización is located in the cathedral of Lima and has been the focal point of Peruvian Marian devotion since the 16th century.

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The Blessed Virgin Mary is held in high esteem in many South American countries and each has a particular Marian devotion that is widely beloved by the local people.

In Peru, that devotion is Nuestra Señora de la Evangelización (Our Lady of Evangelization), who has been a large part of Peruvian devotional life since the 16th century.

Evangelization of Peru

It is believed that this statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary was originally commissioned by Francisco Pizarro's daughter, Francisca, around 1551, and was to be installed over the main altar of Peru's cathedral.

Furthermore, the first flowering rose in the region was said to have been placed in the statue's hand by Fray Jerónimo de Loayza, the first bishop of Lima.

Since then the statue has been connected to the original evangelization of Peru. It remains a vital devotional symbol for the continued evangelization of the country.

St. John Paul II crowned the statue on February 1, 1985, and then returned in 1988, presenting her a golden rose, as well as consecrating Peru to Our Lady of Evangelization.

He prayed the following words:

In this hour of grace and blessing for Peru, we wish to reaffirm our faith in Christ the Eucharist, path, truth and life, whose Word we want to welcome into our hearts as You welcomed it, so that, renewed by the Eucharist and the Word, we can build together the long-awaited civilization of love. “Our Lady of Evangelization!” Mother of the Good News, we know that the road is arduous; This glorious land, cradle of saints, is now afflicted by violence and death, by poverty and injustice, by a deep family crisis resulting from forgetting the law of the Lord, by ideologies that try to empty its Christian faith of its content. That is why we want to offer to You all the People of God who are pilgrims in Peru and put close to your Mother's Heart.