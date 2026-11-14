Pope’s touching prayer to the One who taught him to be a Shepherd

At your side I learned to be the shepherd of Chiclayo. You accompanied me through its towns and cities. You taught me to meet its people and to be attentive to their needs, as you did at the Wedding Feast of Cana.

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The day after his arrival in Chiclayo, the northern Peruvian diocese of which he was the bishop, Leo XIV offered a special tribute from his former cathedral on November 14, 2026. He presided over a rite of coronation of a statue of the Virgin, consecrating his ministry to her.

The Cathedral of Mary of Chiclayo, a neoclassical building, begun in the 19th century and completed in the 20th, is entirely dedicated to the Virgin Mary, from its façade surmounted by a statue of "Saint Mary of the Valleys of Chiclayo," to its four bells named Ave Maria , Assumpta , Mater Dei, and Gratia Plena.

Faithful hold pictures of Pope Leo XIV outside the Saint Mary’s Cathedral where the pontiff is due to crown an image of the Immaculate Virgin, in Chiclayo, Peru, on November 14, 2026. TIZIANA FABI | AFP

On the richly draped steps of the cathedral where he served as bishop for eight years (2015-2023), the Peruvian-American pontiff expressed his gratitude for those years, drawing applause from the crowd that filled the square.

His message both to his people and to Our Lady was heartfelt and touching:



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Dear brothers and sisters,

With a heart filled with joy, I give thanks to God for being here with you today to celebrate our faith as we have so often done, and in the same cathedral in which I began my episcopal ministry in the service of this Diocese of Chiclayo. With gratitude for the years the Lord granted us to walk together, I now prepare, as the Successor of Peter, to crown this beautiful image of the Immaculate Virgin Mary. This gesture is particularly significant, for the crown I will place upon our Lady’s head is intended to symbolize the tribute of gratitude and filial love offered to her by the Pope, together with you and the whole Church, as we acknowledge her as the loving Mother and Patroness of Chiclayo, exalted by God as Queen of heaven and earth.

As we heard in the reading from Isaiah, darkness continues to lie in wait even today and seems to envelop us completely. We feel threatened by the uncertainty of widespread violence and by the unspeakable suffering that continues to afflict so many of our brothers and sisters. Yet, despite this darkness, which so often dims our hope and weakens our trust, God’s gift continues to shine before our eyes: “For a child has been born for us, a son given to us” (Is 9:6). This Child is Jesus Christ, the Son of God and the Son of Mary. Yes, a defenseless child is God’s answer to a humanity plunged into darkness, yet longing for unity and reconciliation. He alone is the light that illumines the most hidden corners of human existence, the only light capable of rescuing us from sin and undoing its disastrous consequences in our personal and communal lives. He reveals who we truly are: sons and daughters of God, invited to share in the joy of his salvation and in the gladness of knowing that we are brothers and sisters.

Pope Leo XIV attends a ceremony to crown an image of the Immaculate Virgin at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Chiclayo, Peru, on November 14, 2026. TIZIANA FABI | AFP

With good reason we invoke the Immaculate Virgin as “Cause of our joy,” for through the “yes” with which she responded to the annunciation of the Angel (cf. Lk 1:38), God made man, entered the history of our world. By her obedience to the Father, he makes all things new (cf. Rev 21:5), rescues us from the tragedy of sin and reveals to us the eternal destiny to which every man and woman is called.

My dear sons and daughters of this beloved land of Chiclayo: devotion to the Immaculate Virgin is part of the Christian roots that shape your identity and strengthen your faith. With loving care, the Mother of God has accompanied this people for generations and continues to accompany you today. Trusting in her intercession and protection, I invite you to keep walking forward together, as one family of God. A family that longs for a world marked by love and compassion, forgiveness and the pursuit of justice. A family confident that Mary Most Holy always shows us the sure path that leads to Jesus, who is the source of abundant life and truth, and who continually offers us new opportunities.

To you, our Immaculate Mother, I lift my gaze and my heart today with filial affection. At your side I learned to be the shepherd of Chiclayo. You accompanied me through its towns and cities. You taught me to meet its people and to be attentive to their needs, as you did at the Wedding Feast of Cana. To your Immaculate Heart I entrust today my life and my ministry as Successor of Peter. I also ask you to watch over and protect the People of God making their pilgrim way in these lands and to guide them always to your Son, Jesus Christ.

Dear brothers and sisters, before I conclude, until we meet again, I would like us to join together in reciting this prayer to our heavenly Mother: