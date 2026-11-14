Soccer star’s little girl steals the show

Turkish footballer Semih Güler has a rather special supporter in the stands, and she seems to be doing wonders for his team's results!

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Turkish footballer Semih Güler might have discovered the secret to winning matches. Forget complicated tactics, extra training sessions, or a rousing halftime team talk. Apparently, all he needs is his little daughter Defne cheering him on!

And he has the results to prove it. The little girl has attended two of her dad's matches, and his team has won both. Not a bad record for such a young supporter!

But forget the victories, it's a video of the Kayserispor defender holding Defne in his arms during a post-match interview that's really stealing our hearts. The little girl, who has Down syndrome, is clearly very much at home in her father's world, and the affection between them is a joy to see.

Speaking ahead of World Down Syndrome Day in March, Güler shared some heartfelt words about his daughter and others with the condition:

"They are actually just like us. Maybe they have one extra chromosome, but they are more beautiful people than we are."

The full interview is below or at https://www.facebook.com/reel/1709024464178718

And this isn't the first time Güler has used his football career to raise awareness. In 2024, he wore boots in two different colours during a match to encourage greater understanding and acceptance of people with Down syndrome.

Yet it's perhaps the most ordinary thing about the video that's so appealing. Here's a little girl joining her dad at work, enjoying his attention, and seemingly having the time of her life. And here's a father who couldn't look happier to have her there.

"Let's look after our children. Let's love our children. They are our everything," he pointed out.