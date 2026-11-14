Ernst Bloch called it docta spes — learned hope. The Catholic tradition knew the same thing, centuries earlier.

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We tend to treat hope as something that happens to us — a feeling that arrives or doesn’t, depending on circumstances. When things look good, we feel hopeful. When they look bad, the feeling drains away. On this account, hope is basically optimism rebranded: a disposition of the fortunate, the constitutionally sunny, the people who haven’t been paying attention to the news.

Philosophical and theological traditions have a sharper account. Hope is a practice. It has to be learned. It can be lost through neglect and recovered through effort. It is, in the precise sense of the word, a discipline — something you do, something you sustain, something that makes demands on you in return for what it gives.

Bloch and the not-yet

Take Ernst Bloch. He was a German-Jewish philosopher who spent much of his life in exile — first from Nazi Germany, then, after a brief return, from an East German communist regime that found him too independent for comfort. He wrote his great three-volume work The Principle of Hope largely in American exile, between 1938 and 1947. It is one of the strangest and most ambitious philosophical works of the twentieth century: an enormous catalogue of human longing running from fairy tales to architecture to music to utopian political thought, all organized around a single thesis — that the deepest structure of human existence is anticipation.

For Bloch, human beings are oriented toward what he calls the Noch-Nicht-Sein, the “not-yet-being.” We are creatures of the future, constitutively incomplete, always leaning forward into something that has not arrived. The daydream, for Bloch, is not a waste of time — it is evidence of this fundamental structure. We dream forward. We imagine what could be. And in doing so, we participate in the actual movement of history toward what he calls concrete utopia: a possible future latent in the present, waiting to be brought into being by those willing to work toward it.

His key concept is docta spes — learned hope. Educated, disciplined orientation toward genuine possibility. The charlatan sells false hope — the lottery ticket, the self-help promise, the demagogue’s dawn. Docta spes is hope that has looked clearly at what is, understood the forces at work, and still found — in the cracks of the present — the seeds of something genuinely new. It requires knowledge. It requires courage. It requires the willingness to remain oriented toward the future even when the present gives little encouragement. Bloch understood that hope, practiced this way, is a refusal to accept the existing order as the final word.

What Aquinas knew

Centuries before Bloch, Thomas Aquinas gave a precise philosophical account of hope that maps, in surprising ways, onto the same territory. For Aquinas, hope is a theological virtue — a stable disposition of the will, ordered toward a specific object. That object, as he defines it in the Summa Theologiae, must meet four conditions: it must be good, it must be future, it must be arduous — genuinely difficult — and it must be possible to attain.

The last two conditions are the ones that bite the most. Hope lives in the space between despair and presumption. Despair gives up on the arduous good as unattainable. Presumption treats it as already secured, requiring no effort. Hope holds the tension: the good is real, it is possible, it is not yet here, and reaching it demands something of us. Something that costs nothing and requires nothing is not properly hoped for — it is rather expected. And like all virtues, hope must be exercised to remain alive. The theological virtue is a gift — it cannot be manufactured by willpower alone — but it atrophies without practice. The capacity for hope can be starved, as surely as any other capacity left unused.

Benedict’s dialogue

In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI devoted an entire encyclical to hope: Spe Salvi, “saved in hope,” taking its title from Romans 8:24. Benedict does not cite Bloch — his interlocutors on the question of progress and hope are Bacon, Kant, Marx, and the Frankfurt School thinkers Horkheimer and Adorno. But the problem he is working on is recognizably the same one Bloch raised: what does it mean to hope well, in a world where false hopes proliferate and genuine ones are hard to sustain?

Benedict’s answer turns on the distinction between what he calls small hopes — the daily goods we legitimately want, health, peace, work, love — and the great hope that orients and sustains all the smaller ones. Without that deeper anchor, the small hopes are fragile, hostage to circumstances. With it, they can be held lightly, without desperation.

He also offered a practical list of what he called “settings for learning and practicing hope.” The fact that he used the word learning here is key. Prayer, which purifies and reorients desire. Suffering, honestly faced, which strips away false consolations and leaves the real hopes standing. And action on behalf of justice, since the conviction that “God is justice and creates justice” is a reason to work within history, not to withdraw from it.

A discipline for ordinary days

What unites all the thinkers Benedict refers to and the Catholic tradition — unlikely companions, some might say — is the insistence that hope is active. It requires staying oriented toward the not-yet when the present is discouraging. It requires the sustained direction of the will toward a good that is arduous but real. It requires, in Benedict’s terms, the daily work of prayer, the honest confrontation with suffering, and the refusal to let false consolation settle in where genuine hope should be.