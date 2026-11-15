American Carlo Acutis? Meet Francisco Fredrickson

This brave little boy died of brain cancer at barely nine years old, but during his short time on earth, he left an unforgettable witness of faith and love.

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When Laura Fredrickson, a mother of four from Virginia, began reading My Son Carlo — a memoir by Antonia Salzano Acutis, mother of St. Carlo Acutis — she kept putting down the book in shock. “It got a little creepy there for a bit!” she told Aleteia. “Whenever I would start reading it, I would need to stop because I would bump into something that had happened to my family, in almost exactly the same way.”

Fredrickson’s oldest child, Francisco, died on December 5, 2024. He was barely nine years old, and he had spent the last 18 months of his life fighting diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare and incurable form of brain cancer.

Francisco with his parents, Laura and Ryan Fredrickson, towards the end of his life Laura Fredrickson

Yet in his short time on earth, her son lived no ordinary life. Even as he suffered increasing pain and loss of abilities, little Francisco Fredrickson never lost his joyful trust in God and hope in the goodness of Heaven. In an interview with Aleteia, his mother said:

Being there with Francisco as he was living his life here on Earth was honestly a surreal experience, because he lived in such a way that anything life on Earth threw at him—and my goodness, it threw awful stuff at him, just the most profound kind of physical and psychological suffering—anything that life threw at him, evil never, ever had the last word. There wasn't a single instance in his life where evil won, not even a tiny bit.

Who was Francisco Fredrickson, and why is his story spreading rapidly around the world? With a strength far beyond his years, this remarkable little boy turned unthinkable suffering into a powerful witness of hope.

The best way to get to know Francisco is through his mother’s memoir, Little Pilgrim of Hope: A Child’s Joyful Faith in the Midst of Terminal Brain Cancer.

Laura Fredrickson

Be warned that you will need tissues — not only reading what the family and little Francisco endured, but also in wonder and awe at his joyful faith through it all.

His mother also shares photos and videos of him on her public Instagram account, where you can find videos like this one:

Laura was kind enough to share memories of Francisco with Aleteia. Here’s our conversation.

Friendship with St. Carlo Acutis

When Francisco was diagnosed with DIPG, his family hadn’t heard of St. Carlo, but friends encouraged them to learn about the Italian teenager who also died of cancer. Fredrickson said St. Carlo became a beloved friend to her son:

The number of parallels between the lives of these two is crazy. Francisco had intense friendships with many saints, but Carlo had a very special place in his life.

It wasn’t just that both boys fought cancer. It was the almost uncanny resemblance between their responses when they were forced, far too young, to stare death in the face.

The biggest parallel that I see between Carlo and Francisco is that real joy that they had of heaven. They were regular dudes, you know, doing their thing, hanging out with their friends, playing video games — and then there's this other side where they had this profound faith and profound understanding that what truly matters is eternity.

Francisco enjoyed "playing Mass" at home Laura Fredrickson

She fondly reminisced about the time that a friend arranged for a relic of St. Carlo to visit their home:

Francisco was just so excited. It was like one of his besties came to visit him. He would just hold on to the relic and be like, “Carlo, I gotta show you my rockets,” and “Let me give you a tour of my room and of the playroom” ... It was such a beautiful and special thing. I think we will always remember that day as a family.

He taught his own parents

St. Carlo famously inspired his parents’ conversion, as they were not particularly religious when he was born.

While Francisco's parents were practicing Catholics, Laura said, “Francisco is the one that really ignited our faith as a family," explaining:

He was a very unique child, even before his diagnosis. We lived in Peru until after he turned three, and Peru being a Catholic country, it's very common to see some sort of religious statue in parks or just walking around. Even at two or three years old, Francisco would say something like, "Oh, holy Mary, Mother of God!" and run over to the statue. My husband and I would just laugh, because my husband's a convert and I'm a revert to the faith, so we were still trying to figure out how to live our own faith.

Another time, when he was five, his parents had to tell him that his beloved great-grandfather had died. Laura admitted that she had “a phobia of death” at the time and had avoided the subject with her little son. His response took her by complete surprise:

We were trying to get across the point that we're not going to be able to see [great-grandpa] again. And Francisco turned to us and he's like, "Yeah, but you just said that he's in Heaven." I said, "Well, yes, but that's not some place we can just go. We're not going to see him again." He said, "Yeah, but if he's in heaven, then we are going to see him again. We just need to wait a little longer." I remember looking at my husband, saying, “Where did that come from?!”

His faith was always strong, she said, but his diagnosis took it to an even greater level that brought him to an almost supernatural place of trust and faith.

I'm so grateful because he changed my life and my faith completely. That's the beauty of his story. That's why I want to share it so much. Seeing the way that he wasn't scared of death, I'm no longer scared of it either. Instead, I'm like, “Yeah, dude, I want to make it up there with you,” because he's having a blast right now.

“Will I meet my twins?”

Just five days before Francisco was diagnosed, the Fredricksons had been overjoyed to discover that Laura was pregnant with twins. She had suffered three miscarriages previously, so Francisco was delighted to be getting two siblings at once.

His first thought after his diagnosis was for the babies. His mom said that the first question he asked his doctor was, “Will I meet my twins?”

Sadly, the odds did not look promising. The doctors estimated he had 6-9 months to live. But Francisco defied the odds and fought to live for another 18 months after that day, making it all the way past the twins’ first birthday.

“He met them and he enjoyed them. He just — oh my gosh, he was so in love with those little dudes,” Laura said.

Francisco with his parents and little sister after they found out about the twins Laura Fredrickson

The twins became another almost unbelievable parallel with St. Carlo. Famously, after Carlo died, he came to his mother in a dream and told her she would have twins, who were born four years to the day after his death.

Francisco also predicted his mother’s twins — and somehow knew they would be his “mini-mes.”

For months before we conceived the twins, he was telling us, “The next baby will be twins. I just know it.” I would tell him, “I would love that, but there's absolutely no way. There are no twins on either side of the family, as far back as you can go.” Especially with my history of miscarriages, I thought, it’s not happening. And sure enough, it’s twins. Then everyone said they would be fraternal — we thought they’d be a boy and a girl — but Francisco was like, “Nah, they're both boys. They're gonna look like me, and you need to call them both Francisco.” Well, we didn’t do that! But they are identical, and they do look like him.

That Francisco lived to see his baby brothers’ first birthday was one of the many graces the family experienced along the way. To this day, his mom says, his brothers — now age three — talk about their big brother “Cisco.”

The “Heaven talks”

Perhaps the most remarkable part of Francisco’s story is how Heaven became so real and close to him in the months he spent preparing for it.

He was all about the epic party that he was going to have in heaven. Often, I would ask him, "Are you scared of death?" It got to a point where he would just roll his eyes at me. Every single time, he said, “No, I'm really not scared of death.”

When he was first diagnosed, he would ask his parents what Heaven would be like. But Laura noticed a telling shift as the months went by.

He started going farther away from asking me about Heaven, and more towards telling me about Heaven, about the things he was going to do up there and how it would be. When he told me all about his Heaven home, what I found so beautiful was how he had a childlike way of saying things that are actual theological truths. And the thing is that it was real for him. In the same sentence, he would be talking about wanting to do a sleepover at Grandma and Grandpa's on Friday, and then talking about finding St. Carlo Acutis when he got up to Heaven and making Nutella pancakes together so they could bring some over to Jesus.

The family came to call these conversations his “Heaven talks,” and Laura hopes to compile them into a book for children.

Laura Fredrickson

An American saint to be?

A cause for canonization cannot be opened until 5 years after a person has died, which would be in December 2029 for Francisco, but already family and friends are seeing incredible graces coming from Francisco’s life and witness. His mother shared some heartwarming stories of friends from their parish who received remarkable and near-supernatural aid after asking Francisco to pray for them from Heaven.

In the meantime, Laura feels deeply called to share his story, even as retelling all that he endured can sometimes bring tears.

This very special little boy — or as his mom calls him, her “lil dude” — has an incredible witness to share about God’s love and accompaniment even in the most painful of circumstances.

While it’s hard to resist finding parallels between Francisco and St. Carlo Acutis, the truth is that Francisco’s story is all his own. It’s rare to see such courage, love, and unflagging faith in someone of any age, much less in a little child.