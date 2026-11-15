At Zaña, Leo XIV pays a final tribute to his former diocese

The pope delivered a message of deep gratitude in a very personal tone, while calling for solidarity in the face of the insecurity afflicting the region.

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On the afternoon of November 14, 2026, Leo XIV returned to the Catholic community of his former diocese of Chiclayo, at the Sanctuary of Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo in Zaña. Before 10,000 people gathered in overflowing enthusiasm, he delivered a message full of gratitude in a very personal tone, while calling for solidarity in the face of the insecurity afflicting the region. The address — regularly interrupted by shouts and applause — sounded like a spiritual legacy, as it was his last public encounter with his former faithful during this South American tour.

On the fourth day of his visit to Peru, after spending the morning in the remote mountains of the diocese of Chiclayo, the pope traveled by car to Zaña, 45 kilometers to the southeast. According to local authorities, more than 300,000 people greeted him along the route. In this place where Saint Turibius of Mogrovejo — second Archbishop of Lima (1538–1606), whose territory at the time encompassed the north of Peru including Chiclayo — died, the pope prayed before his former tomb, now empty, since his remains rest in Lima Cathedral.

Leo XIV then took part in the closing of the jubilee year marking the third centenary of the canonization of this Spanish-born missionary (1726). Known as the “Apostle of Peru,” the man who traversed his territory on foot through mountains and valleys, going to meet indigenous populations, is a figure of inspiration for the pontiff who was himself a missionary on the same lands.

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The “night of prayer” of Robert Prevost

“I have longed so much for this moment to come,” the pontiff confided to those present. Assailed by “many memories,” he returned to one particular episode: the night before the beginning of his ministry as Bishop of Chiclayo, a diocese to which he was sent in 2014 as apostolic administrator. “I remember spending it in prayer, asking the Lord, through the intercession of Saint Turibius, to grant me the grace of being a shepherd after his heart,” he said, according to I.MEDIA.

Twelve years later, the American-Peruvian pontiff assured his former collaborators: “You have been part of God’s answer to that prayer.” The man who was known as padre Roberto paid tribute to all their “faces” he holds in memory, including those of the deceased whom he hopes “to meet again one day.” The pope thanked the Catholics of this region for their faith, their affection, their hospitality, and their “flavorful dishes.” “Thank you for making me feel, once again, that I am at home,” he said, with palpable emotion.

Drawing lessons from his years in this vast diocese of nearly 16,000 km², Leo XIV insisted that “the love of a shepherd is also measured by the distances — physical and existential — he is willing to travel to proclaim Jesus Christ.” He recalled his visits in particular to Incahuasi and Kañaris, two rural districts of Quechua tradition located 120 and 160 kilometers away. “How many times did I come to proclaim the Gospel and left having understood it a little better, thanks to your faith!” he exclaimed.

Insecurity: “This causes me pain”

In the course of his address, the pope expressed his concern for the families of this region who “suffer because of crime, extortion, and insecurity.” Since 2024, violence linked to organized crime has intensified, with homicides and extortion spreading through coastal cities. “It causes me pain to think of the people who live in fear, who see the honest fruit of their labor threatened, and those who still face discrimination,” he lamented.

Wishing this population “the peace you need so much,” the pontiff asked his adopted compatriots to “remain united, to watch over one another, and never to grow accustomed to the suffering of others.” “There is always someone we can help, a person to listen to, a family to accompany,” he added.

The faithful attend a prayer meeting by Pope Leo XIV marking the closing of the Jubilee Year at the Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo shrine, in Zana, province of Chiclayo, Peru, on November 14, 2026. Pope Leo XIV returned on the eve to his adopted hometown of Chiclayo, where half a million people braved desert heat to welcome their former bishop as he recovers from cancer. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) ERNESTO BENAVIDES | AFP

Solidarity with Afro-Peruvians

From Zaña, a former center of sugar production whose colonial prosperity rested on the labor of enslaved Africans, the 267th pope also called to mind generations of “African men and women, torn from their homes and reduced to slavery.” “Many endured great suffering and humiliations,” he said.

Addressing those of African descent, he expressed his “affection” and “closeness.” “I thank you for everything you bring to the life of this Church,” he added, honoring their “traditions” and “the love with which you perpetuate the memory of your ancestors.”