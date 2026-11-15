One of the secrets to a happy marriage

Psychologists call it a “bid.” Bids that are not returned cause immense damage to the relationship over time.

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Nothing makes me feel more loved than when my wife makes me a cup of coffee. It’s a small gesture. She’s already making coffee for herself but thinks to make enough for me and share it. We’ve been married for almost 25 years now and she knows what I like. I like coffee. As I said, it’s a small thing, a simple gesture, but it isn’t really about the drink; it’s an act of kindness that unveils a hugely important reason that our marriage continues to thrive -- she’s thinking of me even within the ordinary details of her life. There’s room for me. Not only when she wants to make a grand romantic gesture, but also she carries me with her wherever she goes.

The fact that she thinks about me at all and finds little ways to express it means everything. In a long-term relationship, it’s the small things that matter most. The over-heated fireworks of our young love have, for the most part, exploded in a flash of glory and faded away. We’re still romantic but those early days when we were in the first flush of love, with racing hearts and nervous hands, those days have matured into the steady warmth of a shared life that has been formed by decades of faithfulness.

These days, we’re an old married couple. We’ve lived together in many different houses in different cities in different stages of life. We’ve seen each other at our most informal. Seen the good and bad. What matters now is consistent, steady love. This is the vitality of a relationship, the heartbeat of daily affirmations, morning hugs in the kitchen, cups of coffee together, all those countless I love you’s at the door before leaving for work.

Passionate, emotionally electric connections are the start of something great but they aren’t the glue that makes a marriage bond into a lasting joy. Marriages last (and improve as they age) because the spouses maintain a habit of daily connections and acknowledgment of each other. I don’t need the grand gestures from my wife, the expensive gift, the elaborate Valentine’s dinner. I just want a squeeze of my hand as I leave for work in the morning and a kiss on the cheek when I get back. I love taking walks in the park with her and talking. My heart warms when she bakes me cookies. I treasure the chance to linger at the coffeeshop and talk her ear off about my latest writing project while she pretends to be interested.

It’s her responsiveness that reveals that I’m not a supporting actor in her great, romantic drama in which the only star is her. We’re in this together. I’m for her and she is for me. It doesn’t matter if the journey is glamorous or mundane. It’s ours to share, and really that’s all I need. Isn’t that all that anyone really needs?

Emotional safety

When a married couple consistently acknowledge each other throughout the day in small ways, it builds emotional safety. It reminds us that we’re on the same team. Our disagreements (such as they are) take place in this context and, because of the bonding created by “micro-affirmations” throughout our relationship, the disagreements aren’t nearly as intense when they arise. All the habitual affirmations have created a buffer zone against too much negativity. I know that my wife values me and is thinking of me, even when she’s actively disagreeing with me.

She’s better at it than me. But even I, as selfish as I am, have managed to improve at responding to her bids for small, positive interactions. They’ve begun to feel natural and effortless.

When we turn to our spouse and offer a hug, small favor, or acknowledgment, psychologists call it a “bid.” Bids that are not returned cause immense damage to the relationship over time. If I miss one, I’ll even circle back around five minutes later and respond appropriately. Grand romantic gestures feel all-important but they’re too infrequent to shape the emotional climate of a marriage. Repetition is the key. Regularly and consistently making a connection as a couple is the secret to a thriving marriage.

If a marriage is marked by lots of small, consistent disagreements, bad or thoughtless moods, and negative interactions, not even one major positive interaction can overcome it. If a spouse is consistently “turning away” instead of “turning towards” the damage caused will be long-lasting. Studies with newlywed couples show that those who were still happily married six years later had “turned towards” each other 86% of the time. Those who had separated had only “turned towards” 33% of the time.