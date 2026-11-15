Pope Leo gets a mini-me, and everyone wants one!

A child in Peru has presented the Pope with an adorable collectible figure, and the internet has demands!

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Move over, Batman and Spider-Man. There's a new collectible in town, and he's wearing a white cassock!

Pope Leo has been immortalized as an unofficial Funko Pop-style figure, complete with the oversized head that makes these little characters so recognizable. And during his visit to Peru, the Holy Father reportedly received one from a young admirer.

According to ChurchPOP, a child presented the Pope with the miniature version of himself at the end of his visit to Zaña, near Chiclayo, on November 14.

Of course, Pope Leo is no stranger to Peru. He spent more than two decades there, eventually becoming Bishop of Chiclayo, so it's hardly surprising that the Peruvians have taken particular pride in their former bishop becoming pope. And they've certainly embraced the occasion, with a whole range of papal souvenirs "popping up," including these rather fabulous little figures.

But judging by the comments on ChurchPOP's post, the little figure might be about to develop a fan club of its own.

"Take my wallet, take my credit cards, my car, I need 5," declared one enthusiastic commenter, apparently happy to surrender his worldly possessions to secure this new mini-pontiff.

Another summed up their approval rather more succinctly: "This one hits different fr 🔥" (FR meaning "for real" for those who don't have teens at home to interpret!)

And, understandably, plenty of others were calling for an official version. Apparently, the demand for a miniature Pope Leo is already there!

Of course, the figures aren't official Funko Pop merchandise, but that's part of the fun. They're the product of local creativity and the excitement surrounding a pontiff whom many Peruvians still affectionately regard as their own.

As for Leo himself, he's probably received some rather magnificent gifts since becoming pope. But how often does someone hand you a miniature version of yourself, with a slightly oversized head?