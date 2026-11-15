Who was the first Augustinian missionary in Peru?

The Augustinians have a long history in Peru, dating back to the 16th century, being among some of the first Christian missionaries from Europe.

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It is well known that Pope Leo XIV, an Augustinian, spent much of his priestly ministry serving the people of Peru. Initially he served in a variety of capacities before being named the Bishop of Chiclayo in 2015.

Pope Leo spent so much time in the country that he was able to become a naturalized citizen of Peru. The country holds a special place in his heart and is his "second home."

However Pope Leo, as Fr. Robert Provost, was assigned to Peru because of a long history of Augustinians serving in the South American country.

Arrival in 1547

Initially it was Dominican missionaries who brought Christianity to Peru in 1534, establishing a strong presence in the region. This is one of the reasons why two of Peru's best known saints, St. Rose Lima and St. Martin de Porres, were Dominicans.

The Dominicans were well established at the very beginning and were successful in preaching the Gospel to the Indigenous peoples.

It wasn't until 1547, roughly 13 years after the Dominicans, that Augustinians landed in Peru. The first Augustinian missionary to arrive was Fr. Augustine of the Holy Trinity. Unfortunately he died shortly after arrival, so the Augustinians had to send additional missionaries to follow him.

According to the website Augustinian Foundations Across the World, "At the end of May 1551, twelve Augustinian friars arrived in Peru and were welcomed by the people as saints, immediately offering their help to encourage them."

Over 500 years later, another event occurred that would make it possible for Fr. Robert Provost (Pope Leo) to be assigned to Peru.

In 1963, Pope John XXIII asked the "Midwest Augustinians to rebuild the Church in northern Peru." Since then popes have appointed Augustinians as bishops of Peruvian regions.

Fr. Robert Provost was a member of the Midwest Augustinians, and is one of the reasons why he was appointed a bishop, as recent popes have been relying on Augustinians for governing the local church in Peru.