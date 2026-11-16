Are you named Margaret? This is for you!

With historical connections that include Macbeth and William Wallace, Queen Margaret’s story might sound more like a fairy tale than a saint’s biography. One particular group is doing its best to ensure her legacy lives on.

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The life of St. Margaret, an 11th-century English princess and later queen of Scotland whose feast is November 16, makes a great story. Daughter of an exiled English prince, Margaret of Wessex was born in Hungary around 1045.

The family returned to England in 1057 because her father was the likely Saxon-line successor to King Edward the Confessor. He tragically died on arrival but Margaret, her mother, and siblings lived at the court as her younger brother Edgar was considered next in line to the throne. Further political turmoil made their mother Agatha flee with her children for the European continent, but as the story goes, they were shipwrecked in 1068 and came under the protection of King Malcolm III.

Faith and fairy tales

Malcolm Canmore had also known tragedy in life. He was a widower, father of three sons, and his own father King Duncan I had been killed by their relative Macbeth for the throne. (If these names are familiar, they are the same characters from Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy although Duncan died on the battlefield, not in bed as fictionalized by the playwright.)

Malcolm sought Margaret as a bride. Her Catholic faith had been cultivated in the religious environment of the Hungarian royal family and her personal desire was for religious life. She initially refused the king’s proposal. Even though she did marry Malcom III in 1070, her religiosity didn’t wane, it merely took new form. She became the mother of eight children and a queen who set about civilizing her husband and the peoples they ruled, living with great charity, missionary spirit, and an appreciation for education and culture.

Her life was defined by devotion, prayer, sacrifice, and self-giving. She had a profound influence on her husband, and they founded churches and established the Benedictine monastery in Dunfermline (just north of Edinburgh). The queen had a ferry built making it easier for pilgrims crossing the river for the final leg of the journey northeast to the medieval shrine to St. Andrew.

The saintly Margaret was a literal bridge-builder — through her lineage, birth, and marriage connecting Hungary, England and Scotland, as well as the fact that she is venerated in Catholic, Anglican, Episcopalian, Orthodox and Presbyterian traditions. Not only is she a key figure to Christianity in Scotland, but to the formation of the nation as such.

A millennial and modern legacy

Queen Margaret was canonized in 1250 by Pope Innocent IV. She’s considered a patron of large families, widows, and Scotland. Her memory was venerated long before her canonization. A private family chapel was built in the early 1100s at the highest point of the castle rock by her youngest son David. He was king from 1124 to 1153 and is also celebrated as a saint in the Catholic Church.

Today, St. Margaret’s Chapel is the oldest building in the city of Edinburgh. King Robert the Bruce had ordered the castle’s destruction in 1314 so it would not fall into English hands, but the chapel was spared.

On his deathbed, Bruce himself gave funds and orders for its repair. In the 16th and 17th centuries, the chapel was forgotten and later used for gunpowder storage.

Restorations were undertaken in the 1850s and stained-glass windows were installed in the 1920s, including depictions of St. Margaret and other Scottish saints. There are five windows: the apostle St. Andrew (the window behind the altar); St. Ninian, first Christian missionary and bishop to the 4th-century Picts in what would become Scotland; St. Columba, the Irish Abbot and missionary who came to the island of Iona; Queen Margaret and the famed Sir William Wallace, honored as guardian of Scotland (decades before Mel Gibson’s portrayal made “Braveheart” a household name).

What’s in a name?

A Scottish charity was formed in 1942 to maintain the chapel and adorn it weekly with fresh flowers. The “St. Margaret’s Chapel Guild” has the purpose, according to their constitution, of promoting “the knowledge and understanding of the life and works of St. Margaret of Scotland and to follow her example in relation to supporting family life, piety, religious education, care of church buildings and tolerance among religious groups.”

Obviously, anyone could benefit from learning about St. Margaret and imitating her virtues, but the guild has a uniquely defining membership requirement. Only persons “bearing the name Margaret” — the name means pearl, from the French, Latin, and Greek — "as a first or middle name” (or approved derivations such as Meg, Molly, Greta, Rita, Pearl and Daisy, among others ) may become members.”

With the original invitation to “51 Margarets in Scotland to volunteer to take a week each and put flowers in the Chapel,” the 52nd was agreed to by then-Queen Elizabeth, the wife of King George VI and mother to the future Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret.

Marguerite was her second middle name and she sent £5 for the flowers. Princess Margaret was the guild’s patron for many years. Flowers arranged on her behalf always included roses, Rose being her middle name. When she passed, the patronage transferred to the Princess Royal Anne in 2002, who maintains a connection with the guild.

In 1993, the 900th anniversary since Queen Margaret’s passing, a number of items were commissioned for chapel improvements: a flower stand, money box, 10 benches, and a display case for the treasured bejeweled Gospel book that belonged to Saint Margaret.

In 2013, membership total 217. That year a pilgrimage was made walking almost 100 miles from St. Margaret’s Chapel in Edinburgh to Dunfermline (where Margaret and Malcolm are both buried) by way of St. Andrew’s. Completed in stages over several months, the initiative has been encouraged by Princess Royal Anne who maintains a schedule of attending the guild’s annual November 16 gathering approximately every three years.

Arrangements of the chapel flowers have never been standardized, although certain indications have been given over time to meet the needs. As the chapel is still a consecrated space where baptisms and weddings may be held, special requests are made on occasion. The “Margarets” make clear that they are not professional flower arrangers, but freedom and creative expression are allowed and encouraged.

While the use of Margaret as a new baby name has dwindled somewhat, guild membership hovers around 300 women, but the number of Chapel visitors increases every year. Edinburgh Castle is a hugely popular destination and within its ancient walls, the chapel provides a sacred and peaceful place for worship and reflection.

The tales of many Margarets

One member, Margaret Jack, joined in 1956 and travelled from Glasgow to fulfill her flower duties every year at Easter time -- for 50 years!

Another member, Meg Bradley, discovered St. Margaret’s Chapel on a visit to Scotland over 20 years ago. She sensed how special of a place it is and has been associated with the guild ever since, even though she lives in the American state of Louisiana.

“Margarets” who desire association with the guild but who live at a distance are encouraged to place flowers in their own churches on their patroness’ feast day.

These long-distance members also organize annual feast day celebrations, such as St. Margaret of Scotland Episcopal Church in Emmaus, Pennsylvania. Their services on Sunday, November 15, included a procession with bagpipes and drums and a special reception afterward.

The Guild’s web and digital editor Angela Casey shared with Aleteia, “Next year is our 85th Anniversary, which we will be celebrating because we missed the 80th from COVID. We are planning an outreach program to widen learning about St Margaret, in line with our charitable purpose. We’ll be creating some display material to send around to interested churches, organizations, and for visitors to Edinburgh Castle to see.”

As part of this, she is gathering memories for a slide show. They also publish an internal newsletter quarterly, highlighting past and upcoming events and sharing collages of the chapel flower arrangements.

Casey recounted her own experience with the Guild: