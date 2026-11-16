Blessed Solanus Casey’s unique connection to Peru

A little known fact is that Blessed Solanus Casey was given the religious name of a Franciscan missionary who worked extensively in Peru.

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Blessed Solanus Casey's birth name was Bernard Francis Casey, and he was affectionately called Barney by his family and friends. It wasn't until he joined the Franciscan Order that he received the name Solanus.

It's an intriguing name, one few people have ever heard of and hardly anyone names their kids Solanus!

What's even more fascinating is how Bl. Solanus was given this name to honor a Franciscan missionary in Peru.

St. Francis Solanus, Peruvian missionary

St. Francis Solanus was born in Spain in the 16th century and was received into the Franciscan Order when he was 20 years old. He was eventually ordained and then sent to a friary to be the master of novices.

After that assignment he was sent to South America, destined to be an influential missionary in a variety of countries.

One country that he spent much time in was Peru, ministering to the native population and sharing with them the Good News of the Gospel.

The Catholic Encyclopedia explains how beloved he was in Peru:

[He was] later was elected guardian of the Franciscan convent in Lima, Peru...The death of St. Francis, which he himself had foretold, was the cause of general grief throughout Peru. In his funeral sermon at the burial of the saint, Father Sebastiani, S.J., said that "Divine Providence had chosen Father Francis Solanus to be the hope and edification of all Peru, the example and glory of Lima and the splendor of the Seraphic Order."

One of the main reasons Bl. Solanus Casey was given St. Francis Solanus' name is because the missionary played the violin for the people he served, and is often depicted in holy cards with a violin.