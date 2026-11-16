I got arrested for the right to life (and for a girl)

I didn’t know April well, but I wanted to. Badly. What could be better than driving together to a protest, bonding over our common beliefs, and then being arrested together, cementing our friendship?

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I did time in San Francisco for standing up for the right to life.

I love saying it that way because it makes me look like a hero — and it is a true statement, as far as it goes. I was arrested in the pro-life movement because I wanted to defend life against what St. John Paul II would call “the culture of death.”

But maybe even more than that, I got arrested because I wanted to meet April Beingessner — the woman I later married.

It happened years ago when I was young and idealistic and Operation Rescue was new.

Operation Rescue was the organization that non-violently protested by blocking abortion businesses.

In the super-secretive way of that movement, the information for the event was delivered the night before to only a few select people. My friend Jack was one; and so was April, who had been arrested twice before.

I didn’t know April well, but I wanted to. Badly. What could be better than driving together to a protest, bonding over our common beliefs, and then being arrested together, cementing our friendship?

So, early on October 7, 1987, I waited in the college parking lot, telling Jack to go ahead — I was going to try to get a ride with April instead.

It didn’t go well.

April begrudgingly let me have a ride, but only one other person was in the car: a friend of hers who looked upset. April directed me to the back seat, and then leaned close to her friend in the front seat, discussing her issues, whatever they were, while blasting a Billy Bragg album to drown out their words.

“Must I paint you a picture?” the cockney accent wailed, echoing my heart. “Must I paint you a picture about the way that I feel?”

We were too late by the time we got there.

At the abortion site, counter-protesters held a barrier of big boards tied together, to keep us back. Jack and others told us to line up in front of the barricade. We did. But I lost April in the crowd. I stood beside Cathy, a friend from school. There followed an agonizing standoff — counter-protesters pushing us, and us, backs to their boards, standing our ground.

The right-to-life side sang: “Paul and Silas went to jail, had no money for their bail, keep your eyes on the prize, hold on.”

They chanted: “My body, my life, my right to decide!”

During a lull, one of tome women asked Cathy, “You eat hamburgers, don’t you? Aren’t those a life?”

Cathy tried to explain the unique dignity of human beings to her.

The right-to-lifers sang, “Be a hero, save a whale, save a baby, go to jail — keep your eyes on the prize, hold on.”

When the police finally came, all those who intended to be arrested were told to sit down. Those who didn't want to be arrested could step off to the side.

April stepped off to the side.

Her parents had insisted that she not get arrested a third time. My dream of being arrested with her evaporated, including the passionate conversation I imagined us having in the police car.

The Los Angeles Times account of the day seems off to me. It says there were 250 demonstrators facing off against 250 counter demonstrators, but that number seems too high. They also say only 13 were arrested. That number feels low.

I remember rows of us sitting stone-faced in the cold grass when the police came. We offered no resistance — and no help, either — as police carried us to the paddywagon. I also remember a long line at the jailhouse waiting to be processed, in full view of little prison cells with tiny TVs and prisoners who weren’t even curious enough to turn around and look at us.

We were all processed, and then released. It was a year later that I finally had my day in court.

Before I was arraigned, a shoplifter was allowed to go free, and a drunk-driver was dealt with civilly. But, for me, the prosecutor got stern and recommended the maximum sentence.

The judge agreed. “Two weeks in the San Francisco County Jail!” he said, and I have never felt as frightened as I did at that moment.

It seemed futile: I would pay a price that terrified me, and all I got out of it was delaying the opening of one abortion site. Stay tuned to hear how grace transformed that time in ways I couldn’t have expected.