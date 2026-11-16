Leo XIV in Cusco: defending the sick and honoring local faith

At Saqsayhuamán, the pope praised popular devotion as social glue and called illness a source of spiritual strength, not a mark of lesser worth.

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Pope Leo XIV spent November 15 in Cusco, the ancient capital of the Inca empire at 3,400 meters above sea level, in what became a sustained reflection on two themes: the dignity of the sick, and the value of the religious traditions that ordinary people build from their own faith.

He was welcomed into the city by 500,000 people who lined seven kilometers of streets in the rain. His first stop was the archaeological park of Saqsayhuamán, where he met 100,000 faithful and representatives of local traditions amid the colossal stone ramparts of the ancient Inca fortress. His second was the Cathedral of the Virgen de la Asunción, built over the foundations of an Inca palace in the 17th and 18th centuries, where he prayed the Angelus alongside the sick, priests, and consecrated persons of the region.

“What an enormous lie”

On the cathedral square, Leo addressed those suffering in body and soul. “In the eyes of the world, conditioned by a culture of rejection and materialism, illness is considered a misfortune that destroys a person’s worth. What an enormous lie!” The sick, he insisted, are “at the very heart of the Church.” Their suffering, “offered with love for the salvation of souls, for vocations and for peace, becomes a spiritual force.” “Your weakness is transformed into divine strength,” he said.

He also turned to priests and consecrated men and women, offering what he called “the best way to promote vocations” — not programs or strategies, but the willingness to “spend yourselves for Christ” and become “visible signs of God’s mercy.” The archbishop of Cusco, Mgr Lizardo Estrada Herrera — an Augustinian friar, of the same congregation as the pope — had opened the encounter by expressing concern over the “heavy pastoral workload” in the region and a “lack of vocations.”

This handout picture released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV presenting the Golden Rose to Mamacha Belen, also known as the Most Holy Virgin of Bethlehem, alongside his private secretary, Edgard Ivan Rimaycuna (L), during a meeting with faithful and representatives of popular devotion at the Saqsaywaman archaeological park in Cusco, Peru, on November 15, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Cusco on November 15, reaching the Peruvian Andes city at an altitude of 3,400 metres in one of the most physically demanding stages of his intensive South American tour, one month after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA / SIMONE RISOLUTI SIMONE RISOLUTI | VATICAN MEDIA | AFP

Faith born from the people

At Saqsayhuamán, Leo made a sustained case for what the Catholic tradition calls popular piety. The term has nothing to do with fashion or trends. It refers to the forms of religious practice that ordinary people develop from their own faith: processions, pilgrimages, patron feasts, roadside shrines, songs passed down through generations. They are not official liturgy, but they are not mere folklore either. They are the living expression of a people’s encounter with God, shaped by local culture, history, and landscape.

In the Andes, that encounter has taken a distinctive form. The region around Cusco follows a liturgical calendar that weaves together Christian feasts with practices and symbols inherited from pre-Hispanic Andean cultures. At the sanctuary of the Lord of Qoyllur Rit’i, near Cusco, the local population venerates both Christ and the apus — the sacred mountains of Quechua tradition, whose name means “fathers” or “lords.” The word itself carries a layered resonance: in Quechua-speaking Catholic communities, apu has sometimes been used as a title for God the Father or for Christ, so that the boundary between the mountain-deity and the Christian Lord becomes, in popular usage, genuinely porous.

The Pope did not sidestep the complexity of that history. Evoking the Spanish evangelization of the territory from the 16th century onward, he noted the reversal that Christianity proposes: where the ancient Incas “climbed in search of the divine,” the Church proclaims that “it is God who descends in search of his sons and daughters.” Behind every image, every song, he said, “there is a community of hearts seeking God and a friendly voice that, from heaven, responds.”

He urged that these traditions be directed toward “fraternity” and “charity” — the good of all, not any particular group. “Faith does not separate, but unites with God and with others.” In an age “marked by divisions, wounds, and mistrust,” he said, a procession can bring people of different views to walk together, and a patron feast can become an occasion for reconciliation. He made a particular appeal to younger generations, insisting that the future of these customs lies not only in preserving what has been received. Each generation, he said, “receives an inheritance and has the responsibility to return it enriched and renewed, without fear of opening new paths and using new means.”

A shroud for the Lord of Earthquakes

At the cathedral, Leo honored one of Cusco’s most cherished figures: the Señor de los Temblores, the Lord of Earthquakes, a two-meter crucifix known affectionately in Quechua as Taytacha, “our Father.” According to local tradition, during the earthquake of 1650, a procession of this statue through the streets brought the tremors to a halt. Since then, it has been venerated as the patron of Cusco, and its annual Holy Monday procession draws more than 100,000 people.

Participants dressed in traditional Andean attire attend a meeting between Pope Leo XIV, faithful and representatives of popular devotion at the Saqsaywaman archaeological park in Cusco, Peru, on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) TIZIANA FABI | AFP

Leo offered the image a sudario — an embroidered ceremonial shroud in red and gold, following an ancient local custom. During the Angelus, the pope said:

Dear brothers and sisters, our eyes now turn to the blessed image of the Lord of the Earthquakes. In the year 1650, when the earth shook, sowing destruction and panic among your ancestors, it was enough for the sacred image to be carried out into the streets for the aftershocks to cease and peace to reign once more. Since then, the people of Cusco and all of Peru have known that in the Taytacha they have a safe haven from any storm, an unshakable anchor amid the tremors of history. As a visible sign of my communion with your community, I would like to offer a special act of devotion today. With filial love, I am going to offer a Shroud to be placed over this image of the Lord Jesus. It is meant to be the Pope’s caress for a people who know how to suffer with dignity and with Christian hope. As you behold the Lord of the Earthquakes clothed in this Shroud, remember that the universal Church is with you.