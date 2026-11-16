March for Life in The Hague: Record crowd says ‘fight is far from over’

"More and more people rejecting the idea that human life is a product to be used and thrown away."

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Under a clear blue sky, thousands of pro-life demonstrators marched through the city center of The Hague on November 14. Organizers reported a record 15,000 people took part and many participants said the crowd looked noticeably larger than last year.

The march began at the Malieveld, a large grassy park, a 15-minute walk away from the Dutch Parliament. The crowd first heard speeches from pro-life leaders and public figures before the march set off toward the city center. Participants carried blue, black, and yellow banners that read “For an abortion-free society”; “Human rights begin in the womb”; and “Every person is a marvel of creation.”

The Netherlands has long been a bellwether for Western bioethics, having legalized abortion up to 24 weeks in 1984, decriminalized surrogacy in 1994, and become the first nation to legalize euthanasia in 2002.

Recent developments have deepened concern among pro-life advocates, including the Netherlands’ first recorded euthanasia of a child under 12, and Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s announcement in October that he is expecting a child via surrogacy while annual abortion figures approach 40,000. Together, those flashpoints appear to have galvanized this year’s turnout.

Marilyn Hansum

A message beyond borders

Organizers believe the large turnout carries a message well beyond Dutch borders. “If it is possible in the Netherlands, one of the most secular and liberal countries in Europe, it is possible elsewhere too,” Arthur Alderliesten, director of Schreeuw om Leven (“Cry for Life”), the organization behind the march, told Aleteia.

Alderliesten acknowledged the legislative setbacks the movement has faced but said they have not closed the door to change. “Even in a secular society, there is hope,” he insisted. That hope, he explained, depends on heartfelt conversation rather than aggressive confrontation. He noted the importance of genuine dialogue with those who support abortion, paired with practical help for women facing unplanned pregnancies, including those considering abortion because of financial pressure.

When asked what sustains him in leading a march his organization has coordinated for 34 years, he pointed to his faith, saying, “the resurrection of Christ.” Christ’s victory over death, he said, gives him “the courage to defend unborn life.” He later added that Jesus himself began life as “a vulnerable embryo, a dependent fetus and an unborn child in the womb.”

Jesse Kok

A peaceful march, a noisy counter-protest

Throughout the march, the atmosphere remained calm and reflective. Pockets of participants could be heard praying the Rosary aloud while others sang the Salve Regina, prompting spontaneous harmony from nearby marchers as the rest of the crowd walked quietly on. Families pushed strollers and some parents carried children on their shoulders. Nuns, priests, and monks were also spotted amongst the attendees.

At one point, roughly 80 counter-protesters attempted to drown out the march with megaphones and musical instruments. Some wore the crimson, ankle-length robes and white bonnets popularized by The Handmaid’s Tale, holding signs reading, “We are not breeding machines” and “Your God is not my gynecologist."

Some marchers responded by raising the yellow-and-white flag of Vatican City, while others started praying their Rosaries for the protesters. A water canal physically separated the two groups and there were no physical altercations.

Beyond stereotypes

Frouzan Moshaver, a local artist and pro-life activist, said she was struck by the size and diversity of the crowd, which included some attendees dressed in alternative and rock style clothing who defied stereotypes of the movement. “It was very empowering to see how many people came, and the diversity of people in attendance was very beautiful,” she told Aleteia.

When a woman shouted angrily at the march from a passing car, Moshaver saw pain rather than hostility, she said. Behind such anger, she reflected, often lies a deeper wound that calls for compassion and healing.

Planting seeds across Europe

Aleteia also spoke with Maria Czernin, president of ProLife Europe, whose student-led groups across seven European countries foster peaceful conversations about abortion on university campuses and in public spaces.

“What gives me hope is watching a generation choose integrity and stand up for the truth,” she said, pointing to students and young adults who organize outreaches and speak up for the protection of the unborn despite the social cost. Czernin added that she sees “more and more people rejecting the idea that human life is a product to be used and thrown away,” and believes today’s youth are working to build a culture that reflects that.

Still, she urged patience. “The day we plant seeds of life in someone’s heart isn’t the day the fruit is ready for harvest,” she stated. “Change takes time.”

Frame Grabber 1.6.4 Duke Vievermanns

Meanwhile for Irmgard Averesch, coordinator of the Dutch Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, the march is above all a source of unity. It “reminds me that, as activists, we are not alone in standing up against this great injustice,” she told Aleteia.

Averesch admitted that “at times, it can genuinely feel as though the whole world is against us,” pointing to the dominance of pro-abortion views in the media and public opinion.