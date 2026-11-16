Meet the 9-year-old who made TIME’s cover

Ledger Mann has autism, a wonderfully practical mind, and an idea that's making life easier for frightened children.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

Nine-year-old Ledger Mann has just been named TIME's Kid of the Year for 2026. And to think it all started with a conversation with his dad and $100 from his piggy bank!

Considering his young age, Ledger, who hails from Virginia, has managed to do something pretty impressive: help police officers, firefighters, and paramedics better care for children with autism during emergencies. And having autism himself, the youngster can appreciate just what these more vulnerable children might need.

It all began when his father, Sergeant JT Mann, a police officer in Prince George County, came home after helping search for a missing child. The boy, who had autism, had been found safe, hiding inside a storage cabinet beneath a barbecue grill on his family's deck.

JT explained what had happened to his family. Ledger listened, thought about the frightened child, and realized that emergency workers could use a little extra help, sharing with TIME magazine:

“I felt a little sad for him. I felt a little bad for him.”

Although his dad had managed to coax the child out using a video on his phone, Ledger knew there were other things that could make an overwhelming situation easier for kids who are autistic, stating: "Dad, you don't have those things."

And in the space of 10 minutes, according to mom Amanda Mann, the idea for LGM Bags was born.

The bags are transparent backpacks filled with comforting items such as soft toys, fidget spinners, headphones, sunglasses, and blankets. There's even a small whiteboard to help children who struggle to communicate verbally.

The see-through design was Ledger's genius idea, too. As he was able to empathize with a potentially frightened child, he could see how important it was to be able to see what's inside and simply point to whatever might help, without having to find the words to explain.

And if that wasn't thoughtful enough, Ledger, who is apparently pretty cautious with his money, contributed around $100 of his own savings to buy the supplies for the first four bags.

His family soon joined in, followed by neighbors, churches, community organizations, and first responders who recognized how useful the idea could be. And according to Ledger's dad the project is not done in half-measures:

“He has an assembly line and everything has to be done perfectly.”

Today, more than 475 bags have been distributed across six American states, with other communities have even begun making their own versions. That's pretty impressive from an idea born out of a conversation around the family dinner table, with parents taking their son seriously.

A rather special cover boy

Ledger's achievement has now earned him a place on the cover of TIME magazine, an honor that has taken the young inventor rather by surprise.

"I thought it was just giving a couple of bags, and didn't know it would go this far," he told local television station CBS 6.

His father hopes the recognition will encourage other families raising children with autism. As JT put it, he wants people to see "that kids on the spectrum can do anything."

And Ledger, who loves math, LEGO, and American football, has no intention of stopping. He wants his bags to reach emergency services right across the country, declaring: “I want to have this go everywhere. To all of America!” Somehow, we think he might just reach that goal.

At nine years old, Ledger has already shown what can happen when a child's experiences, ideas, and compassion are given room to flourish. And while appearing on TIME's cover is quite an achievement, just imagine the difference those little bags could make to a frightened child who suddenly finds something familiar, or comforting, to hold.

That's a pretty impressive legacy for someone who hasn't even reached double figures yet!