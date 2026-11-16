Pope Leo is on his way back to Rome, on a flight of more than 14 hours.

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"I came to proclaim Christ to you, and I leave with the witness of the faith and devotion that I always admired in you," Pope Leo said, as he said farewell to his second homeland after an intense 12-day journey through South America.

The Holy Father's plane took off around 2:30 pm local time, and he has a flight home of more than 14 hours. He's set to arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Tuesday, November 17, at 10:25 AM.

"I have felt at home, and you have reminded me that the Church truly is a family," Pope Leo reflected.