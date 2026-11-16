When Fernando Mendoza scored his first NFL touchdown, thousands of Raiders fans honored his mom in the loveliest way.

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American football fans are not exactly known for their restraint. When their team scores a touchdown, or even gets close, they generally jump to their feet, shouting themselves hoarse, hugging complete strangers, and maybe sending the contents of their drinks flying.

So imagine the sight at Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game when quarterback Fernando Mendoza scored his first NFL touchdown and a good number of supporters showed their delight sitting down.

It wasn't due to disappointment, or that the touchdown was underwhelming. The fans were wanting to honor Mendoza's mother, Elsa, who has lived with multiple sclerosis for nearly 20 years and now uses a wheelchair.

Throughout her son's football career, Elsa has attended games with her husband, Fernando Sr., who has developed the habit of remaining seated beside his wife, even when their son shows off his incredible skill. While everyone around them leaps up to celebrate, he stays beside his wife so they can enjoy the moment together. It's a discreet but thoughtful family tradition, and one that caught the attention of Raiders supporter Tom Joanides ahead of Mendoza's first NFL start against the Seattle Seahawks on November 15.

Joanides decided to encourage other fans to follow Fernando Sr.'s example, posting a simple appeal on X:

The idea caught on, with supporters sharing the request and even bringing signs to the stadium. And when Mendoza ran 10 yards into the end zone during the opening quarter, many did just as they'd been asked. Some naturally forgot themselves in the excitement and jumped up, before remembering the plan and sitting back down.

There's also a lovely extra detail about Joanides himself. He couldn't attend the game because his 84-year-old father was recovering from shoulder surgery. The two have watched Raiders football together for decades, and Joanides didn't want to go without him. Well, if that doesn't earn him a collective “awwww,” what does?

And while the fans' gesture was a lovely tribute to Elsa, there's another reason her son's first NFL touchdown was such a special moment. Just a year earlier, she had written him a letter that offers a wonderful glimpse into their relationship, and the determination that brought him this far.

A mother's letter

In December 2025, just two days before Fernando won the Heisman Trophy, awarded to America's most outstanding college football player, Elsa wrote him a letter for The Players' Tribune. It's a wonderful read, not least because it contains the sort of details that mothers have an uncanny ability to remember, even when their children have long since forgotten them.

She recalled the little boy who announced that he wanted to be a quarterback, only to be informed by his coaches that he was fourth in line. Rather than sulking, he accepted his place and worked his way up. Years later, he made the difficult decision to change schools because he believed it would improve his chances of playing college football, even though it meant losing friends and being called a traitor. And when the pandemic disrupted his sporting ambitions, Elsa remembered the summer they spent travelling from one football camp to another, around 17 in total, hoping somebody would recognize his talent.

At a time when college offers weren't exactly flooding in, mother and son became each other's cheerleaders. Elsa would insist that he was going to get his chance, and Fernando would assure her that he knew he could do it. It's the sort of thing that shows the beauty of the mother-son bond: the two of them encouraging each other through all those disappointments, particularly knowing what Elsa herself was dealing with at home.

She had initially kept her multiple sclerosis diagnosis from her sons, hoping to spare them the worry. As the disease progressed, however, she found herself needing more help, something she admitted was difficult to accept. She had spent years looking after her children, and suddenly the roles were changing.

Yet Fernando, she explained, had a way of making her feel included rather than dependent, whether that meant calling her before an important game she couldn't attend or making her laugh when he had to carry her upstairs.

At one point in the letter, she wrote four words that are particularly poignant in light of Sunday's events:

"You've made me feel seen."

Elsa also spoke of her son's faith, describing him as someone who leans on God and trusts Him, and made it clear that whatever happened in his football career, she was proud of the person he had become. Of course, she was writing before he won the Heisman Trophy, and before his first NFL touchdown, but you get the impression that neither achievement would have changed her opinion very much.

A touchdown with a difference

Although the Raiders eventually lost 21–13 to Seattle, Mendoza had another reason to smile after the game. When he learned that fans had stayed seated in honor of his mother, he was genuinely touched. "Super grateful to the Silver and Black for doing that," he told reporters, adding that it meant a great deal to his family.

And while his first NFL touchdown will undoubtedly be a moment Mendoza remembers for years to come, it was also a rather special occasion for his parents. After all, Fernando Sr. has spent years remaining seated beside his wife so they could celebrate their son's achievements together. This time, hundreds of strangers decided to join them.