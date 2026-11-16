The Pope has a Peruvian ID, with his Chiclayo address

Peru’s most secure identity card yet, issued to a pontiff who still calls Chiclayo home.

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It is not every day that a pope has a national identity card. Leo XIV does — and earlier this year, four RENIEC registrars traveled to the Vatican to update his data for a new electronic DNI 3.0, according to Peru's state news agency Andina. He asked that his address remain registered in Chiclayo, the northern diocese where he served as bishop for nine years — a small but telling gesture from a man who has said throughout this trip that Peru is home.

The DNIe 3.0 is Peru’s most secure identity document to date, launched in April 2025 and equipped with 64 security features — four times more than its predecessor. It does not expire.

Robert Francis Prevost Martínez first obtained Peruvian nationality and his initial DNI in 2015, while serving as Bishop of Chiclayo.

A pope who could have been fined for not voting, but wasn’t

Leo XIV’s name appeared on the Chiclayo electoral roll for Peru’s regional and municipal elections held on October 4, 2026, prompting questions online about whether the Pope was liable for a fine. The answer, it turns out, is no: Under Peruvian law, voting is optional for citizens over 70. RENIEC confirmed he falls within the exemption. The fine was never going to land on the Pope’s desk, but it was a close call.