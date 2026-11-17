A woman has come up with a wonderfully personal present for Leo XIV, and it's an idea worth stealing!

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What do you buy the pope for Christmas? A new pair of slippers seems unlikely, chocolates might be a little predictable, and presumably the Vatican already has enough religious ornaments to last several lifetimes.

But a woman greeting Pope Leo recently came up with a rather more personal idea: a miniature Christmas tree covered in photographs of his family.

In a photograph shared by SG News and credited to the Instagram account @corazondepaul, the smiling woman can be seen presenting the pontiff with the handmade decoration that was obviously made with a lot of care and effort. But it wasn't your regular tree. Although it was dinky, it was carefully finished with pearl-like trimmings and a white ornament at the top, was covered in tiny family portraits.

It's a gift that seems particularly appropriate for a man whose new responsibilities have taken him a long way from the family life he knew growing up in Chicago. And while the Vatican has no shortage of magnificent Christmas decorations, this little tree offers something rather different: familiar faces.

Take a closer look at the photographs. Can you spot any members of the Prevost family among those tiny portraits? You might need to zoom in!