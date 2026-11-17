From the Decade Rosary he didn't catch to being a "gringo," the Pope had the press chuckling ... and reflecting about these 12 days and the future.

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In another article, we took a look at an important take-away from Pope Leo's in-flight press conference, and his jokes about how intense the trip was.

Here are a few more highlights:

1 Ask that question when you get to Heaven

Asked why Pope Francis never returned to Argentina, his homeland, for a papal visit, Pope Leo replied:

I can’t presume to read Francis’ mind, even though I worked with him and knew him for the last few years and a little longer. But why not leave it to the mystery of eternal life? We can ask him in eternal life.

2 Humanity is Magnificent!

Pope Leo used the title of his encyclical as a summary of the whole trip:

It was, I think, a wonderful trip in many ways. Three countries, three very different countries, yet with common elements, not only linguistically. At the same time, great differences among them. I think what occurs to me is, I would say this trip we could entitle Magnifica Humanitas, because it was a true experience of meeting people, recognizing the gifts in the different cultures, the different peoples, the different cities, and rural areas that we visited. At the same time recognizing that the great gift of humanity is all the greater because it is God's creation, and because God chose to incarnate, God chose to become human to help us recognize how great this gift of humanity is.

3 Get your medical check-ups

Observers have made a lot of comments about the intensity of the schedule, which would have been a lot to ask of even a healthy youth, not to mention a man of 71 years who just had part of his lung removed.

I want to give thanks to God. The operation was fairly demanding, and it’s been a little over a month, as everyone knows. The trip had already been planned, and from the outset I wanted to see it through. So, with God’s help and, I believe, the power of prayer—I received messages literally from all over the world—with some determination of my own and with the help of the doctors, I saw that it really was possible. I’m not at 100 percent, but I’m doing quite well. And stamina is one of the gifts the Lord has given me. [...]

The initial news [of the tumor] was a surprise. I had no symptoms and felt well. I was having the routine annual check-ups I’ve been having for many years when they found what first appeared as a shadow. After further tests and a biopsy, they saw there was something there, that it was a tumor.

As I said earlier, I wanted to make this visit, so I said, let’s do it straight away. By the grace of God, I was at peace. I felt it had to be done, so let’s do it. I trust the doctors we have and the medical care we receive, and we went ahead.

Thank God, as you know, everything went very well. The tumor was entirely contained in the part of the lung they removed. It was confined to that area, so there’s no need for further treatment for it. As a precaution, I’ll need to stay on top of the check-ups, as I do with the annual ones.

How did I feel? I have a brother, and this is public knowledge, who is going through a much more complicated situation right now. [Read about his brother's cancer here.] We’re going through it with a great deal of trust in the Lord. Perhaps it can be a sign to people who are suffering and may understandably be very frightened.

Get your check-ups. Prevention is very important. Look after your health. When treatment is needed, try not to be too afraid and go ahead with it. Thank God, with the strength of so many people’s prayers, it went very well in my case, and I’m here to bear witness to that.

4 New cardinals?

Asked about when he'll name new cardinals, he said, simply:

No comment about future cardinals. There’s still enough of them there. I think the number is about 116 currently. We’ll eventually get around to that.

5 Being a "gringo"

The Holy Father used the slang word for those from the United States, noting how his homeland affects his style and worldview. As far as a trip to his first home, things are still up in the air, with the World Youth Day in South Korea the only confirmed trip on the 2027 calendar.

In many ways, I’m a gringo, a North American. Before the conclave, there was an article in one of the newspapers saying that Prevost was “the least American of the Americans.” I think that, among other things, when I say something, I say it plainly and directly. I tell it like it is. Talking about my health, or even saying, “Well, I’m going through this,” wouldn’t be typical in many countries and cultures. It’s a little more common in the United States. I don’t want to stir up more questions here, but my deep belief in democracy and democratic participation is also part of being American. The way I live my faith was, of course, deeply influenced, let’s say transformed, in Peru. I grew up in a multicultural family in the United States where we also lived our faith. So, I think many things come into play, including having been shaped by that culture.

6 Vocations and married priests

A journalist from the United States asked about discussion in the last few years regarding married priests, and priest shortages in many areas. The journalist offered some historical data: "Yesterday at Pucallpa, speaking at the port to the missionaries and to the Amazonian leaders, you said to the missionaries, your vicariate is larger than many countries. You have only 25 priests. Now, Holy Father, you went to Peru in 1985 as a missionary. If I understand correctly, the Augustinians in the States responded to Pope John XXIII’s appeal to send priests to Latin America. There were not sufficient priests."

But the Pope broadened the perspective by sharing even more historical information.

So let me say, first of all, just to add some perspective, beginning with where I started my missionary activity in Chulucanas. When I first went to Peru, there were, speaking of the Augustinians, perhaps between 15 and 20 American Augustinians and two Peruvians. Today, of the Augustinians in northern Peru, I don’t think there are any. Maybe one, but I’d have to think out, I don’t think there are any Americans. But there are 35 Peruvians. So, the Spirit works in many ways, and certainly in areas where vocation, promotion, formation is carried out in ways that are, if you will, productive. The door is not closed to thinking that there could be more priests and Peruvian priests in the future to also attend to these missionary areas.

The Pope also noted that the idea of married priests -- while it is possible that current practice could change -- might not align with his overall goal of promoting unity.

And, as I also have made clear numerous times in this brief year and a half, or whatever it is that I have been Pope, that one of my priorities is first to promote unity and communion among us as members of the Church. To promote an idea which the Holy Spirit may continue to suggest (but not just to me, the Pope doesn’t change Church doctrine), we all have to listen. The bishops have to listen. It may be in the future that some things will change. However, for right now, what I believe an important part of my ministry of the Church is to heal, bring people together, similar to what we were talking about, polarization on political issues in some countries within the Church. To say, first, let’s come together. Let’s consider what we believe the priorities need to be, and then we’ll see how we walk forward from there.

[Note: There is a difference between the discipline of a married priesthood, and the idea of ordaining women, which is not possible.]

7 A visit to Our Lady of Guadalupe?

One of the parishes that Pope Leo visited in Uruguay is devoted to Our Lady of Guadalupe. In 2031, the Church will celebrate 500 years since her apparition in Mexico. A Mexican journalist wanted to know when Pope Leo will visit:

You visited Our Lady of Guadalupe in Uruguay. Can we dream that you’ll come to Mexico as well?

[Pope, in Spanish:] Of course. I’ve been to Guadalupe several times. You can dream, but don’t wake up too soon … I’ll go, I’ll go.

8 Mass in Latin?

Traditionis Custodes is the decision of Pope Francis and we will continue to follow that. Traditionis Custodes includes possibilities of dispensation or of allowing the Tridentine Mass—or the Vetus Ordo Mass—to be celebrated. And so, again, for the unity of the Church, the vast majority of Catholics around the world, we celebrate the rite of Vatican II, of Paul VI, and we will continue to do that. And there is an avenue available for those who wish to apply for the dispensation.

9 His great catches ... and the one he missed

Pope Leo's love for sports is well-known, as well as his own dedication to playing sports and getting exercise. Since early on in his pontificate, his ability to make one-handed catches from the popemobile has gone viral. This time, though, one single-decade rosary launched from the crowd ended up hitting the Pope in the face.

The Holy Father took it in stride, making a joke about it, and pointing to the deeper feelings in the people who come to see the Vicar of Christ.

The affection of the Peruvian people, including that of the person who, with great faith, simply wanted to give me a rosary, is something carried in the heart … perhaps in the eye as well… [Laughter.] These are things that leave a mark on a person’s life. They show that there really is enthusiasm here, that there is deep faith and a desire to receive the Lord’s blessing through a servant, through the Pope. That closeness is itself a message that goes both ways. It means being able to share our faith with joy and to give a blessing. It’s a little like the woman in the Gospel who only wanted to touch Christ’s cloak to receive his blessing. I was passing by in the car and people wanted to touch the Pope’s window. They were trying to get past the National Police cordons because they wanted to live, feel, and experience that faith.

Pope Leo XIV is struck on the face by a decade rosary thrown from the crowd as he rides in the popemobile upon his arrival for a Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima on November 16, 2026. ALFREDO ESTRELLA | AFP

10 No words beyond "Thank You, God"

The rest of that reflection shows how much Pope Leo also receives from the faith of the people:

I try to be close to them, and I thank God for the energy He gives me. I also receive something from them. This enthusiasm, this faith, this devotion is truly a gift from God, shared with everyone, with the whole world, which has witnessed what we experienced. I give thanks to God. There are no other words.