St. Elizabeth was an unlikely follower of St. Francis and his unique way of life, using her royal power to serve the poor and sick.

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Interestingly some of the best-known Franciscan saints in history were individuals who possessed great wealth and power, but who eventually gave it up for the sake of the Kingdom of God.

St. Francis is obviously known for selling everything he had and to give to the poor, and his life of heroic poverty inspired many others, including kings, queens, princes and princesses throughout Europe.

Among the first royalty to follow in the footsteps of St. Francis in this way was St. Elizabeth of Hungary, daughter of the king of Hungary.

She was sent to Germany at an early age after having been betrothed to the son of Landgrave Hermann I of Thuringia. It was in Germany where she would first encounter the Franciscan Order.

First-fruits of the Third Order

St. Francis of Assisi established three orders during his lifetime, the First Order being the "Friars Minor," the Second Order being St. Clare and her nuns and the Third Order being men and women who were living in the world.

These three orders were already established before his death in 1226, and the Franciscan Order had also begun expanding beyond Italy as well.

In 1221 Franciscans arrived in Germany and it so happened that they were welcomed at the Wartburg Castle where St. Elizabeth was living.

The Catholic Encyclopedia explains how St. Elizabeth learned about the radical Franciscan way of life:

Brother Rodeger, one of the first Germans whom the provincial for Germany, Caesarius of Speier, received into the order, was for a time the spiritual instructor of Elizabeth at the Wartburg; in his teachings he unfolded to her the ideals of St. Francis, and these strongly appealed to her. With the aid of Elizabeth the Franciscans in 1225 founded a monastery in Eisenach; Brother Rodeger, as his fellow-companion in the order, Jordanus, reports, instructed Elizabeth, to observe, according to her state of life, chastity, humility, patience, the exercise of prayer, and charity. Her position prevented the attainment of the other ideal of St. Francis, voluntary and complete poverty. Various remarks of Elizabeth to her female attendants make it clear how ardently she desired the life of poverty.

St. Elizabeth married Ludwig in 1221 and they had three children before his untimely death in 1227 due to a fever after going on a crusade to the Holy Land.

After his death, she felt called to devote herself even more to the Franciscan way of life:

On Good Friday, 1228, in the Franciscan house at Eisenach Elizabeth formally renounced the world; then going to Master Conrad at Marburg, she and her maids received from him the dress of the Third Order of St. Francis, thus being among the first tertiaries of Germany. In the summer of 1228 she built the Franciscan hospital at Marburg and on its completion devoted herself entirely to the care of the sick, especially to those afflicted with the most loathsome diseases.

St. Elizabeth was a true disciple of St. Francis, tending to the poor and sick as much as she was able.