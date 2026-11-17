An act of vandalism at a shrine linked to St. Faustina has provoked outrage, but the response of a passer-by offers some hope.

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Watching a man laughing as he breaks the arm off a statue of Jesus is shocking enough. But seeing the figure fall to the pavement and shatter, while the men responsible appear to find the whole episode hilarious, feels almost physically painful.

Whatever your religious beliefs, it's difficult to understand how anyone could find such disrespect amusing, particularly when the object in question means so much to so many people.

Yet this was the scene captured on CCTV in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 11, when two men removed the corpus from a crucifix outside the Shrine of Divine Mercy. As one carried the figure away, its arms were damaged before it fell and broke into pieces. The men then fled, leaving the shattered image on the pavement.

The footage has understandably prompted outrage across the world, including from people who don't share the Catholic faith.

A shrine with a special significance

For Catholics, the location makes the incident especially distressing. The Shrine of Divine Mercy houses the original image of the Merciful Jesus, painted by Eugeniusz Kazimirowski in 1934 under the direction of St. Faustina Kowalska, following the visions she recorded in her diary.

The painting, with its familiar rays of red and pale light emerging from Christ's heart and the words Jesus, I trust in You, has become one of the most recognizable images in Catholic devotion. Pilgrims travel to Vilnius to pray before it, bringing their own worries, hopes, and intentions to a place associated with God's infinite mercy.

The damaged statue itself was far less valuable in material terms. According to the shrine's vice-rector, Fr. Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, it was made of plastic and had been purchased around eight years earlier. But it had been blessed, and people regularly stopped to pray beside it. Its significance lay not in what it was made of, but in whom it represented.

Kindness from an unexpected quarter

And while the footage of the two men has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, the aftermath revealed another side of human nature.

A young man named Aurimas came across the shattered statue after the men had disappeared. According to Fr. Markauskas, he felt closer to Buddhism than Catholicism, but was so upset by what he saw that he alerted the shrine's security guard and the police. He then joined another passer-by in gathering the fragments scattered across the pavement, spending around four hours helping to recover the broken pieces of Christ.

While the two men had walked away laughing, Aurimas, who doesn't even share the Catholic faith, stayed behind to pick up the pieces. The contrast could hardly have been greater. The fragments were eventually placed beneath the empty cross and surrounded with flowers.

The difficult business of forgiveness

For Fr. Markauskas, the incident has also presented a deeply personal challenge. Speaking about the destruction, he shared:

“I'm in pain because it's not just a sacred thing. This is the image of the One we love.”

The priest has also been open about his own struggle to respond without anger, admitting that he prayed for help not to give in to hatred. It's a reaction that feels particularly human. Forgiveness is easy enough to talk about when we're not the people who have been hurt, but considerably more difficult when the offence is staring us in the face.

And yet Fr. Markauskas has expressed a desire to meet the man responsible, as reported in the Lithuanian paper TV3.IT:

“I don't want to punish that man. I want to see him, shake his hand, and ask him: Why are you doing this?”

He wants him to understand the hurt he has caused, while also leaving open the possibility of forgiveness.

At a shrine dedicated to Divine Mercy, that response carries a special significance. St. Faustina's message was never that wrongdoing should be ignored, but that God's mercy remains available even to those who have done terrible things. The priest's struggle to put that message into practice is perhaps more moving than an immediate declaration that everything has been forgiven.