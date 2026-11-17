The platform helps millions of people learn and live monastic principles daily, and now it's hit two big milestones.

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If you haven’t heard of Monk Mindset yet, you’re going to want to check out the popular media platform that takes inspiration from the inner workings of monastic life.

It’s the latest project from John Cannon, founder of SENT Ventures, who earned degrees from Harvard and Oxford and worked in finance and politics before a spiritual experience led him to enter a Carmelite monastery. After seven years, he returned to the world, but was convinced that everyone could benefit from the ancient wisdom that governs life inside the cloister.

Promising to “transform your life through ancient wisdom from monks and nuns,” Monk Mindset helps millions of people learn and live monastic principles daily. Its app helps you build your own monastic schedule, stay focused, and track your growth.

And now, Monk Mindset has hit two big milestones. Not only has it hosted its first-ever in-person Monk Day—a unique experience coworking with monks—but also it has passed 100 million views across its social media platforms.

Andrea Day

In a blaring world desperate for silence, and a frantic world desperate for peace, the prayerful quiet of the monastery offers another way—and Monk Mindset brings the monastic way to our own daily lives.

First ever Monk Day

A lucky group of people in the Boston area got to try out the Monk Mindset approach in a very immediate way on Friday, October 30, at the first ever “Monk Day.” Here’s how the event was described:

A retreat where you still get your work done. No PTO needed. On Oct 30, we’re hosting our first Monk Day in Boston, a coworking day with monks. Monks and nuns have mastered scheduling their work day for both peace and productivity. They start with prayer, keep set deep work periods, and meet others with compassion. Doing that from a remote job is much harder. So we built the day for you. Prayer, food, fellowship, and focus, with chant and meals included ...

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St. Mary of the Annunciation in Cambridge hosted Monk Day, which included chant, focused work sessions, and monastic formation. Here’s the full schedule:

Monk Mindset | Monk Mindset

After the event, Monk Mindset said that 75% of participants reported higher productivity compared to their regular workday, and that 92% of participants reported feeling refreshed during and after the event.

“Monk Day provides the perfect setting for you to focus on your work while being able to stay connected with God throughout the day,” said one participant, Aidan.

Andrea Day

Another, Amanda, said, “I had no idea how much this would help me focus.”