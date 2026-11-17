The National Library of Peru presented Pope Leo with a facsimile of the 1584 Doctrina Christiana, dedicated to his mother, a librarian and educator.

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As Pope Leo XIV concluded his visit to Peru, the country’s National Library gave him a gift that managed to be historically significant and deeply personal at once: a facsimile edition of the Doctrina Christiana y Catecismo para Instrucción de los Indios, printed in Lima in 1584 — the first book ever printed in Peru and in all of South America.

The Pope signed a copy, which will be preserved in the Library’s repositories as a record of the encounter. Leo XIV left Peru on November 16, the final day of a 12-day apostolic journey through Uruguay, Argentina, and his adopted homeland.

The book and the saint behind it

The Doctrina Christiana of 1584 is not some historical curiosity. It was a deliberate act of innovative pastoral imagination, produced under the direction of Saint Turibius of Mogrovejo, the second Archbishop of Lima, as a tool for evangelizing the indigenous populations of the Andes. Written in three languages — Spanish, Quechua, and Aymara — it was the product of the Third Council of Lima (1582–1583), convened by Turibius himself to standardize catechesis across the vast territory of the new Church in South America.

Turibius Alfonso de Mongovejo Public Domain

The printer was Antonio Ricardo, an Italian who had worked in Mexico City before making his way to Lima. He produced the book on the first printing press in South America, brought to Lima specifically for the purpose. The trilingual format was Turibius’ own insistence. He demanded that the faith be proclaimed in the languages people actually spoke, a conviction that made him, in Leo’s own words during this trip, a model of evangelization without coercion.

The connection between the gift and the man receiving it is not accidental either. Leo XIV has invoked Turibius repeatedly throughout this journey — most recently at the sanctuary of Zaña, where the saint died in 1606, and way before that in his private prayer the night he was appointed Bishop of Chiclayo in 2014. Presenting him with Turibius’s most enduring institutional legacy, in facsimile, was a natural thing to do.

A dedication for his mother