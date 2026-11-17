While headlines have focused on other things, this question and the Pope's answer should probably be the biggest take-away.

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As is customary, Pope Leo gave an in-flight press conference on his way back to Rome from South America. The three-country, 12-day trip, which required more than 12 hours on the plane each way, a several-hour time difference, and with the Pope marking just one month since part of his lung was removed ... was intense.

The 71-year-old Pope told the 80-some journalists: "I hope I didn't tire you out too much," and joked that "I can see a lot of tired people back there. I don’t know what’s going on!"

Regarding his own efforts so soon after surgery, he acknowledged prayers from around the world and praised good medical care. And he said: "I’m not at 100 percent, but I’m doing quite well. And stamina is one of the gifts the Lord has given me."

The press conference on the return flights give popes an opportunity to highlight certain elements of the trip, and especially to address questions from members of the press who are from the visited countries.

Pope Leo took a question about the situation in Argentina, and his answer applies to many countries facing severe political divisions. The reporter noted that Argentina is facing "difficult, dark times," and yet, after the Pope's few days in the country, she said, "You’re all anyone in Argentina is talking about on television and radio. You’ve left us with a very beautiful and powerful memory. Society needed your voice, your magnificent humanity, and to hear that we should go on being human. What advice can you give us? What is your vision?"

Here's what he answered (the Vatican's working translation):