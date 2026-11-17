The Princess of Wales opens up about recovery, finding peace in nature, and the importance of those around us.

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For much of her adult life, the Princess of Wales has lived according to a carefully arranged diary. Royal engagements, official visits, school runs, and the countless commitments that come with raising three children have all had to fit into a tight schedule -- often one she has no control over. But serious illness has little regard for calendars, however carefully they're organized.

In a personal interview with the nature writer Robert Macfarlane, published in Country Life on November 11, Catherine spoke about her recovery from cancer, the comfort she has found outdoors, and why she has come to appreciate the slower rhythms of the natural world.

Her love of nature began long before she became a princess. As a child, she remembers playing in streams, picking blackberries and digging beneath a laurel bush in search of imaginary treasure. There was no grand adventure involved, just the pleasure of being outside, with the freedom to entertain herself.

Now a mother of three, she wants George, Charlotte and Louis to experience that same freedom, with the opportunity to explore their surroundings without an adult constantly directing their attention. And given the children's enthusiasm for outdoor activities, it seems to be something they're enjoying!

When life refuses to follow a timetable

But it was Catherine's reflections on her cancer recovery that offered the most personal insight. Speaking to Macfarlane, she recalled the warning she received in hospital:

"I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear."

There would be good days and bad days, and progress would take time. It was a lesson she came to recognize in nature, where periods of rest are necessary before anything can grow again.

Having completed chemotherapy in September 2024 and announced that she was in remission in January 2025, Catherine has gradually returned to public life. Yet her comments suggest that recovery has involved more than simply regaining her physical strength.

She spoke about the importance of caring for the whole person, including the emotional and spiritual challenges that accompany serious illness. Being outdoors, she explained, helped her reconnect with herself at a time when so much of her life had been disrupted.

And there was another aspect of nature that she found particularly comforting:

"It doesn't judge us or expect us to perform."

For someone who has spent years being photographed, scrutinized and expected to appear composed in public, the appeal of somewhere that makes absolutely no demands must be considerable. Trees, thankfully, aren't interested in whether a princess has chosen the right outfit or smiled at the right moment!

Catherine described nature as her sanctuary, somewhere she could find peace without having to fulfil a particular role. And her experience seems to have given her a greater appreciation of the importance of simply being present, especially when life becomes difficult.

Finding hope when the future is uncertain

Towards the end of their conversation, Macfarlane asked Catherine a question that went beyond her love of the countryside: where did she find hope?

I find hope in the lessons nature teaches: that, despite the challenges life may throw at us, we are not alone and that we’re interconnected with something bigger than ourselves. Nature reminds us that change is inevitable. We might not be able to have certainty or control every outcome, but we can do the small things, and those small things add up and do make a difference, if we nurture what is around us and have faith.

But Catherine also made an important distinction. It's easier to find hope in the darkest of times when we don't have to manage it alone. The presence of people we trust, and the reassurance of knowing that others are there for us, can be just as important as finding moments of peace and solitude.

As she put it, healing is also "a collective experience."

A message for Christmas

And that thought has particular relevance as Catherine prepares to host her annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 11.

The theme of this year's celebration, announced just two days after the interview appeared, is love, kindness and caring for one another. The service will recognize people who have supported others through difficult times, whether through friendship, volunteering, practical help or simply being there when somebody needs them.

Around 1,600 guests are expected at Westminster Abbey, with another 15 services taking place across the United Kingdom. The celebration will also be broadcast on Christmas Eve, giving families the opportunity to share in what has become a much-loved royal Christmas tradition.

There is an appealing connection between Catherine's reflections on recovery and the people she has chosen to celebrate this Christmas. Having experienced a period when she herself needed care and reassurance, she is now drawing attention to those who provide it for others, often without expecting any recognition.

And perhaps her most useful observation is that hope doesn't require us to have everything worked out. After all, most families know that life rarely goes according to plan, particularly when illness enters the picture. What matters is having people beside us while we find our way through it.