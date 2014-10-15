Bombings Against Islamic Groups Begins in Benghazi

Libyan army calls for offensive against Islamic militants
“The bombings began in the early morning today,” said Monsignor Magro, who pointed out that in Benghazi fighting between the different factions take place every day. “There are no clashes in the city center, they are concentrated in the suburbs. But we do not know how the situation will evolve. This is why we are all locked in our homes,” says the Apostolic Vicar. “In these conditions, we do what we can. Please pray for us,” concluded the Bishop.
