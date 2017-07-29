These prayers recall 7 occasions when Jesus’ blood was spilled

A few years ago I met a woman who mentioned she’d been prayingt for just over a year. I had no idea what she was referring to, and I asked her to explain.

When she shared the prayer with me, I decided I wanted to embark on my own 12-year journey with these meditations.

I began praying them every night shortly after, and I find great comfort in both the prayers and the promises.

Saint Bridget of Sweden was a 14th-century mystic and visionary, who died on July 23, 1373. July 23 is now her feast day.

She received numerous revelations throughout her life. This set of prayers that focus on the Passion of Jesus was given to her, with great promises attached.

These meditations are to be said daily for a a very unusual length of time — 12 years. The prayer honors the times that Christ shed His Precious Blood, and it was approved by Pope Pius IX.

Here it is:

O Jesus, I now wish to pray the Lord’s Prayer seven times in unity with the love with which Thou sanctified this prayer in Thy Heart. Take it from my lips into Thy Divine Heart. Improve and complete it until it brings as much honor and joy to the Blessed Trinity as Thou granted it on Earth with this prayer. May these pour upon Thy Holy Humanity in glorification to Thy painful Wounds and the Precious Blood Thou spilled from them.

1) The Circumcision

Our Father. Hail Mary.

Eternal Father, through Mary’s unblemished hands and the Divine Heart of Jesus, I offer to Thee the first wounds, the first pains and the first bloodshed, as atonement for my and all of humanity’s sins of youth, as protection against the first mortal sin, especially among my relatives.

2) The Suffering on the Mount of Olives

Our Father. Hail Mary.

Eternal Father, through Mary’s unblemished hands and the Divine Heart of Jesus, I offer to Thee the terrifying suffering of the Heart of Jesus on the Mount of Olives, and every drop of His Sweat of Blood, as atonement for my and all of humanity’s sins of the heart, as protection against such sins, and for the spreading of Divine and Brotherly Love.

3) The Scourging

Our Father. Hail Mary.

Eternal Father, through Mary’s unblemished hands and the Divine Heart of Jesus, I offer to Thee the many thousands of Wounds, the gruesome Pains and the Precious Blood of the Scourging, as atonement for my and all of humanity’s sins of the Flesh, as protection against such sins and the preservation of innocence, especially among my relatives.

4) The Crowning with Thorns

Our Father. Hail Mary.

Eternal Father, through Mary’s unblemished hands and the Divine Heart of Jesus, I offer to Thee the Wounds, the Pains and the Precious Blood of the Holy Head of Jesus from the Crowning with Thorns, as atonement for my and all of humanity’s sins of the spirit, as protection against such sins and for the spreading of the Kingdom of Christ here on Earth.

5) The Carrying of the Cross

Our Father. Hail Mary.

Eternal Father, through Mary’s unblemished hands and the Divine Heart of Jesus, I offer to Thee the Sufferings on the Way of the Cross, especially the Holy Wound on His Shoulder and its precious Blood, as atonement for my and all of humanity’s rebellion against the Cross, every grumbling against Thy Holy Providence, and all other sins of the tongue, as protection against such sins and for true love of the Cross.

6) The Crucifixion of Jesus

Our Father. Hail Mary.

Eternal Father, through Mary’s unblemished hands and the Divine Heart of Jesus, I offer to Thee Thy Son on the Cross, His nailing and lifting on high, the Wounds on His Hands and Feet, and the three streams of His Precious Blood that poured forth for us from these, the extreme tortures of His Body and Soul, His precious death and its unbloody renewal in all Holy Masses on Earth, as atonement for all wounds against vows and regulations within Religious Orders, as reparation for my and all the world’s sins, for the sick and dying, for all holy priests and laymen, for the intentions of the Holy Father toward the restoration of Christian families, for the strengthening of Faith, for our country, for unity among all nations in Christ and His Church, and also for the Diaspora.

7) The Piercing of Jesus’ Side

Our Father. Hail Mary.