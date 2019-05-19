More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Voices & Views

Aleteia founder and editor addresses CUA graduates: “Love is the only bit of advice I give you.”

Share
Print
Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP | May 19, 2019

Jesús Colina, Aleteia’s global editor, urged the graduates to become great witnesses to love.

Beneath sunny skies, against the backdrop of the majestic Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., celebrated its 130th Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 18th. At the invitation of the university, Jesús Colina, Aleteia’s global editor, addressed the graduates and their families.

In remarks punctuated with both humor and exhortation, Colina urged the graduates to become great witnesses to love.

Colina began his address by drawing the graduates’ attention to the great importance that Washington, the city of their studies, enjoys in the world. Like Rome of old, Washington presides over an emerging global order. This places a great responsibility on the shoulders of Christians who live, work, and study in Washington. As centuries ago Christians transformed Rome through the robust exercise of charity, so Christians today are called to transform Washington in the same way. Colina explained that in the areas of law, finance, and academia, Christians will contribute to Washington’s—and by extension, the world’s—flourishing not only through professional expertise but also through love, especially the love of one’s enemy.

Think of your future work in politics, in the media, in court rooms, in hospitals… Surely, this university has provided you with exceptional skills and the best possible training. Here, you have also learned the highest ethical standards. But you have also received something else: your love for one another, and an invitation to love your enemy. This is your real added value, this is the key to transforming the world, like the first Christians did during the Roman empire.

Colina impressed upon the graduates that their contemporaries, believers and unbelievers alike, are looking for this transforming love.

They are looking for Christians who are authentically happy. Christians who have experienced the encounter with Jesus Christ, a real Person. This encounter has made them joyful, confident, respectful of others, and often even really smart and funny.

In a final summary of his remarks, Colina exhorted the graduates to love their parents, their friends, their future colleagues, the Church, and especially their spouses. “If you really love,” Colina concluded, “you will transform your environment, you will transform America, you will transform the world.” And in a personal plea, Colina told the graduates: “We really need you: may your faith give us faith, may your hope give us hope, may your love give us love.”

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW