More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Inspiring Stories

What happens when shelter dogs listen to classical music

CLASSICAL MUSIC AND PETS
Stasia04 | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 21, 2019

Cellist Cheryl Wallace offers pups a little comfort as they wait for a new home.

If you’ve ever been to an animal shelter you’ll appreciate that it can be a little stressful for its tenants. Bereft of a loving family home, these animals lack security and affection. But thanks to musician Cheryl Wallace, pups in her local animal shelter are getting caressed with the dulcet tones of her cello.

After learning that classical music can calm animals, Wallace decided to try the theory out on the vulnerable animals, and the results have been … well, adorable. If you watch the video posted by ABC below you’ll see our furry friends doze off by the cellist’s sweet sounds — as she says, she’s stroking 20 dogs at a time with her playing.

The music calms the animals and brings down their stress levels — a big reason Wallace wants to encourage other musicians to use their talents for pups in need of love.

Dogs aren’t the only ones who benefit from listening to classical music. An article in Readers Digest lists the many benefits for humans, too. Notably, a study published in the Journal of Health Psychology demonstrated that a heart recovers more quickly from stress after listening to classical music thanks to its effect on reducing blood pressure.

There are other physical advantages to listening to classical music discovered in further studies in 2006 that show how it can effect pain levels, moods and disability. Other studies show the social advantages of classical music — a little piano concert at a senior’s home, for example, gives residents the opportunity to share their thoughts and connect with each other.

Interestingly, another study shows how listening to classical music can affect our emotional responses, making us open up and become more aware of others. By disclosing more about ourselves than usual, we become more vulnerable, which fosters healthier relationships.

So, whether you’re a musician, a music lover, or just want to learn more about classical music, why not try playing some in front of your pet, or even your children, and watch what happens.

 

Read more:
5 Surprisingly deep benefits of listening to classical music
Read more:
Watch how shelter dogs are helping prison inmates rebuild their lives (VIDEO)
Tags:
Classical MusicStress
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW