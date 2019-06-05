“Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before

Michael Lucarelli shows what effect on the soul can result from mastery of art.
Lovingly played by classical guitar soloist Michael Lucarelli, the prayer in music is accompanied here by beautiful images of the sacred.
The video of Lucarelli playing six nylon strings against a backdrop of a beautiful sacred space may be just the thing you need to bring peace to your soul.
