Take a virtual reality tour of the lands of the Bible

You don't have to go to the Middle East to visit biblical sites-- just to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.
Located on the first floor of the museum, the virtual tour costs $9.99 and lasts for about 9 minutes. Guests are allowed to choose from a list of 34 sites to explore through the provided VR headsets. As the museum describes it on their website:
Visit the lands of the Bible on a shoestring budget! This all-new virtual reality experience offers an exciting tour of 34 of the most famous biblical sites. This state-of-the-art attraction allows you to soar across the Sea of Galilee, climb the stairs to the Temple Mount, explore the path of the good Samaritan and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during midnight services. If you’ve never been to these fascinating places or even if you’ve been more than once, you won’t want to miss this new attraction.
