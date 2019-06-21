More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Culture

Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 21, 2019

The 'Passion' actor calls on Pope Francis to proclaim Mary as the Co-redemptrix.

Jim Caviezel recently awed us with what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century. The impassioned speech to FOCUS’ leadership summit came after the famed star of The Passion of the Christ took on the role of St. Luke in Paul, Apostle of Christ.

Now, Caviezel is back at the podium with a touching tribute to the Blessed Mother, which touches on the role of his faith in his career, and explores theology, doctrine, and the role of Mary in the lives of all Catholics.

Caviezel began his talk by giving the crowd a little insight into his own relationship with Mary, which began a little before his career-launching role in The Thin Red Line. He describes the night he got the part, at the house of Terrence Malick, which began with him being late because he was praying the Rosary in his car.

The rosary he held was an heirloom that belonged to his wife’s grandmother, but he felt deeply called to bring it in with him and to give the rosary to Malick’s wife, who had lost her own beads — blessed by Mother Teresa — and had been praying all day that another set might come to her. Caviezel implies that it was perhaps Mary’s intercession that led to the success of his acting career.

He goes on to speak a bit about his role as Edmond Dantes in The Count of Monte Christo and then touches on the tremendous physical strain he was subjected to during his role as Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, which he talked about in his previous speech.

This time when he speaks of The Passion, he focuses on the perspective of Mary:

The Passion reveals the obvious biblical truth that Mary, like no other, shared in that suffering of Jesus Christ, as “Co-redemptrix.” As St. Teresa of Calcutta exclaimed, “Of course, Mary is the Co-redemptrix.  She gave Jesus his body, and the offering of his body is what saved us.”

Caviezel sites instances where Mary was more aware of Jesus’ position as redeemer than any of the apostles were. When she sees Christ arrested, she is the only one who can sense that the redemption of the world is at hand. He also notes Mary’s role as the opposition of Satan and as the spiritual mother of all people.

It is Caviezel’s firm belief that Mary is the “Co-redemptrix, Mediatrix of all graces, and Advocate for all humanity.” His humble, soft voice became emboldened as he stated:

It is my hope and prayer that the Pope will proclaim this truth as a Marian dogma, so that every single living human being will know that they have a spiritual Mother that loves them, and who will intercede to bring them to Jesus, their true Savior!

Caviezel explains that in a world where “the power of Satan is evident,” we must rely on Mary, the opposition to Satan. He asks us all to trust in Mary to fulfill her promise at Fatima, when she said, “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph … and a period of peace will be granted to the world.”

He finally calls on all those present to “call out to your Mother, pray the Rosary for world peace! Adore Jesus Christ in the Eucharist and Heaven will respond!

As always, reading Jim’s words does no justice to his heartfelt words and we highly suggest giving the above video a watch. If you’re strapped for time and would rather just read the transcripts, you can find them at Sign.org.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Tom Hoopes
    New York Times columnist wants to convert. Are we stopping him?
  9. Stephen Beale
    Explaining the strange symbolism of the Sacred Heart
  10. Diane Montagna
    Pope Francis: World is tired of “charming liars” and …
  11. Aleteia
    Polish priest ordained in cancer ward has gone Home
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW