8 Catholic podcasts you should be listening to

Looking to make your commute time more spiritually edifying? Want to make ordinary tasks like folding laundry more intellectually stimulating? Listening to podcasts can do this by adding a little goodness, truth, and beauty to your daily life!

With so many fantastic podcasts available, it can be difficult to figure out where to begin. Here’s a list of Catholic podcasts to get you started. Please share other favorites you have in the comments.

Abiding Together

The Abiding Together podcast “provides a place of connection, rest and encouragement for women who are on the journey of living out their passion and purpose in Jesus Christ.” The three hosts — Sr. Miriam James Hiedland SOLT, Michelle Benzinger, and Heather Kym — discuss important themes of the spiritual life through conversations with one another, interviews with holy men and women, and seasonal book studies. The Abiding Together Podcast offers inspiring insights that will rock your world and help deepen your relationship with God.

Pints with Aquinas

Matt Fradd on his podcast Pints With Aquinas addresses a question St. Thomas answers in the Summa Theologiae and other writings, in an easy to understand way so you don’t have to be a theologian or philosopher to enjoy listening. This show really feels like you are sitting down to discuss Truth over a cold drink, and enables listeners to come to a deeper understanding and appreciation of the richness of the Catholic faith.

The Catholic Hipster

On The Catholic Hipster podcast, bloggers and authors Tommy Tighe and Sarah Vabulas interview some big names in the Catholic world “about their experiences growing up in the Catholic faith and what we can do to attract and educate Catholics.” This show discusses timely and major issues in the Church in an entertaining way. Delightfully awkward and super hilarious, Tighe and Vabulas offer a fresh take on Catholicism and the modern world.

Jen Said What?!



Each week, Jen Fulwiler shares highlights from her daily SiriusXM radio show The Jennifer Fulwiler Show. Jen shares her take on pop culture and current events from her perspective “as a former atheist, self-professed nerd, and mother of six who can barely deal with life.” She is engaging and thoughtful, and the podcast will have you laughing out loud. If you aren’t able to catch the full show, but need more of this hilarious woman in your life (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?), her podcast is the next best thing.

The Catholic Feminist

The Catholic Feminist podcast hopes to reach women “who want to be informed, inspired, and intentional.” The host Claire Swinarski talks each week with different women who use their gifts to build up the Church. This show has covered many of the big issues in today’s world including postpartum depression, human trafficking, immigration, racism, and more. This show provides listeners with authentic and enjoyable discussions about the role and gift of women in the Church and in society. If you are looking to feel empowered, this is the perfect podcast for you.

Fr. Mike Schmitz

If you like Fr. Mike Schmitz’ Youtube videos, you can now listen to this dynamic priest on the go! Fr. Mike Schmitz‘ podcast offers short but lively reflections on a wide variety of topics from Catholic teaching to practical tips for living life well. His down to earth tone and inspiring message will help listeners live out the Christian life more effectively.

Word on Fire

In The Word on Fire podcast, Bishop Barron does what he does best — skillfully intersects the richness of the Catholic faith and today’s culture. Bishop Barron’s eloquent but accessible discourse educates and uplifts listeners and upholds the beauty and truth found in the Church. He shares insights from the greatest Catholic thinkers as well as practical advice for all Catholics trying to live well in their day-to-day lives.

St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology

The St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology promotes “life-transforming Scripture study in the Catholic tradition” through their podcast. Renowned biblical scholar Dr. Scott Hahn offers a weekly reflection on the Sunday Mass readings. As usual, Dr. Hahn delivers powerful insight in short, easy to listen to episodes that will help listeners delve deeper into Scripture and deeper into the Mass.

