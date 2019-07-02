12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

A study published in Science Daily has brought moms of many the great news that by having lots of kids they’ve actually slowed down the aging process . It’s all due to these little things called telomeres — a sort of protective tip at the end of our DNA that determines how quickly our cells regenerate. Moms who’ve had multiple births have longer tips, which is associated with longevity due to the slower rate of aging.

Of course, this is great news, but if we look further into the benefits of having a large family, we’ll find many other advantages that come with embarking on this oft-crazy life as mom of a large brood.