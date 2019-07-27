Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
For Her

Planning to wean soon? Awareness of this little-known complication can help you succeed

BREASTFEEDING
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Anna O'Neil | Jul 27, 2019

Knowledge is power.

When my son was born, I signed up for every lactation consultant visit the hospital offered. I’d heard my share of horror stories about how hard this was going to be: tongue ties, latch issues, mastitis … I didn’t want to assume that just because it was “natural,” that it was going to be easy. It was hard, but we figured it out. Two years later, when I was ready to stop, it didn’t occur to me that weaning was going to come with a big pile of challenges, too. 

I was pregnant again, and my doctor had said, “Go ahead and wean, it can’t hurt.” But it did hurt. I’m not talking about engorgement, infections, or the emotional pain of bringing change into the relationship I’d always had with my son — I knew how to weather those.

What I didn’t know how to weather was the sudden spike in anxiety and depression. It was so bad I felt like I didn’t recognize myself. It was only weeks into the weaning process, that I finally started googling “emotional problems from weaning.” And there was the usual slew of articles reminding women that weaning might make you a little nostalgic for your baby’s infancy … but when I dug deeper, I found that you can’t always chalk this phenomenon up to nostalgia.

I didn’t find much from sources that only deal with official diagnoses. Post-weaning depression isn’t recognized the same way postpartum depression is.  But it became clear through the sheer number of personal stories I found that what I’d been through was real. On the message boards, in personal blogs, was story after story describing the same phenomenon.

KellyMom, one of the most comprehensive, evidence-based sources of breastfeeding information, explains, “It’s not unusual to feel tearful, sad or mildly depressed after weaning; some mothers also experience irritability, anxiety, or mood swings. These feelings are usually short-term and should go away in a few weeks, but some mothers experience more severe symptoms that require treatment.”

Nobody’s exactly sure why this occurs. It’s hypothesized that it’s hormonal (what else is new?) and has to do with the “drop in prolactin and oxytocin levels.” Kellymom writes, “Prolactin, a hormone that is required for milk production, also brings with it a feeling of well-being, calmness and relaxation. Oxytocin, the hormone that is required for milk ejection (let-down), is sometimes referred to as the ‘love hormone.’ It makes sense that a sudden decrease in these hormones could have an effect on a weaning mother’s emotions.”

Anecdotally, post-weaning depression symptoms tend to hit harder when you’ve weaned suddenly, rather than gradually. Like many mood disorders, it’s made noticeably worse by stress and lack of sleep. 

This is one of those situations where knowledge is power. There’s no pill to make the transition easier, although if your symptoms are severe, your doctor might want to treat this depression like any other kind of depression — with therapy, and maybe an antidepressant. Even when post-weaning depression doesn’t require intervention, though, it’s an incredibly difficult experience to go through. For me, it was just awareness of the phenomenon, and knowing that I was not alone, not crazy, that got me through. If it’s a tunnel we have to travel through, at least we know what it is, and that there’s a light at the end.

Read more:
How to deal with the anxiety you may feel right before childbirth
Read more:
The five wonders of pregnancy

 

Tags:
MotherhoodPregnancy
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Anna O'Neil
    Studies acknowledge how traumatic miscarriage is — so why …
  3. Theresa Civantos Barber
    5 Tips for a prayerful birth
  4. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  7. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Amazing pregnancy moments to cherish
  9. Desde la fe
    10 Good reasons to save sex until marriage
  10. Paola Belletti
    “Women, don’t abort your baby,” says …
  11. Cerith Gardiner
    25 Middle names that pair well with the first name …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW