Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
News

13-ounce baby thrives despite the odds

JADEN WESLEY
Ellonn Smartt | Facebook | Fair use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 04, 2019

Born four months early, Jaden Wesley has a long road to recovery.

A baby boy born weighing just 13 ounces is growing and thriving despite doctors’ fears that the newborn would not be able to survive such a premature birth.

Iowa native Ellonn Smartt had been pregnant for just 23 weeks when she went into labor. Fearing the worst, she was rushed to the hospital for an emergency cesarean section on July 11. ABC reports that Ellonn recalled how she felt when she while taken in for the procedure:

“I started bawling my eyes out,” Smartt, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, told ABC News on Tuesday. “I had dreamt of a perfect pregnancy and I thought everything was going great. All my appointments were fine, I was healthy, I ate right.” She added, “I did everything I was supposed to do.”

Once the operation was successfully finished, doctors at the Blank Children’s Hospital were relieved to find the tiny baby wiggling and breathing on his own. The boy, named Jaden Wesley, was born at just one tenth of the average newborn weight.

Smartt described to ABC news the first time she saw Jaden:

“All I could see was his hat,” Smartt said. “His hat was huge on him, but I thought, ‘OK, that’s my baby.’”

While the doctors are hesitant to comment on Jaden’s condition, Ellonn said they are taking it “day by day” and she hopes to bring Jaden home in November, around the time when the boy was initially due to be born.

In order to pay for the unexpected medical bills that come with such an extreme delivery, Jaden’s parents have set up a GoFundMe page, which has already more than doubled their goal of $2,500, with over $5,800.

Tags:
BabyPregnancy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  3. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Ask the Virgin Mary for help to carry your heavy burdens
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Philip Kosloski
    7 Saintly tips on how to discipline a child, from Don Bosco
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus …
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW