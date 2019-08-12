Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
News

Filipinos fill churches in spite of terrorism threats

PHILIPPINES CHURCH
cpaulfell/Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 12, 2019

Alleged fatwa from Islamic State promised terror strikes on "crusader churches," but houses of worship were packed.

In spite of terrorist threats, churches in the Philippines were packed on Sunday, and Muslims took time out from celebrations of one of their holiest days to stand in solidarity with Catholics.

There were threats of terrorist attacks on places of worship in the northern Philippines to coincide with the Islamic holy day of Eid’l Adha August 11.

In the town of Manaoag, in Pangasinan province, the Islamic State group reportedly made threats against “crusader cities and churches,” a reference to Catholic sites. Philippine authorities had earlier placed the town’s Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, a popular pilgrimage site, under tight security, according to UCA News.

A military memo, leaked to the media last week, cited a “possible terror attack” in several areas in northern Luzon.

The memo noted that a “crusader city” with business centers and “crusader churches” in Northern Luzon were being targeted. …

On Aug. 11, heavily-armed soldiers and policemen, as well as sniffer dogs, were deployed around the church in Manaoag.

But if that was supposed to scare Catholics out of attending Mass, they didn’t get the memo. Fr. Anthony Eudela, prior of the basilica, said he was “overwhelmed” by attendance that day.

“I am happy that people proved that their faith is stronger than their fear,” said Fr. Eudela, a priest of the Order of Preachers, or Dominicans.

He added that the church would not cancel Masses or shorten them. “We just pray, pray, and pray, there’s nothing else left [to do],” he told the news agency.

The threats not only seemed to bring more Catholics to church; it also inspired a group of Muslims to stand outside the basilica holding placards condemning terrorism and showing support for Christians.

Guialoson Kadir Macmod, a Muslim community leader, said they set aside their celebration of Eid al-Adha because “it was more important for us to show our support,” UCA News said.

“We are saddened when terrorism is identified with Islam,” said Macmod. “Terrorism is un-Islamic.”

Eid al-Adha honors the willingness of the prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Archbishop Martin Jumoad of Ozamiz thanked the Muslims who showed their support and expressed hope the observance of Eid al-Adha would “make us all aware that our life is meant to be of service to others and this entails sacrifice.”

“In this life, we are challenged to make sacrifices for the welfare of others,” Archbishop Jumoad said.

The terror alert came nearly seven months after the bombing of a Catholic cathedral in the southern province of Sulu on Jan. 27, killing 22, and almost four months after a series of attacks on churches in Sri Lanka left more than 250 people dead on Easter Sunday.

Tags:
Islamic MilitantsPhilippines
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    The “immovable” ladder of the Holy Sepulchre: Why has nobody …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Diocese approves miracle: Vietnam vet Vincent Capodanno …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    Christians were not always called “Christians”
  6. Larry Peterson
    Francis Houle: A middle-class husband and father from Michigan …
  7. Sr. Theresa Aletheia Noble
    10 Amazing facts about the power of the Eucharist
  8. J-P Mauro
    This is the oldest audio-visual recording of a pope
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW