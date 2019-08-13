Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Inspiring Stories

One hour of life can change a family forever

Share
Print
Aleteia | Aug 13, 2019

This baby changed countless lives.

Regina and Erik were expecting their ninth child—a daughter—but four months into the pregnancy they discovered that the baby had spina bifida and trisomy 18. They looked for a place where the baby could be received in the best way possible, and they settled on the Neonatal Comfort Care Program in New York.

“From that moment on, everything changed,” Regina said. “We were at peace: We knew that she was going to be welcomed, cared for, and loved.”

Caeli was born in June of 2014, and she lived outside the womb for less than an hour, but she was surrounded by the love of her parents and siblings.

“In a way, it was a joyful moment,” Erik said. In less than 60 minutes, Caeli had left a permanent mark on the lives of those who were touched by her existence.

“God makes no distinction between a long life and a short one,” Regina said. “Caeli’s life was very short, but it was a complete life!”

Discover other stories like this one!

Tags:
#60seconds
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    The “immovable” ladder of the Holy Sepulchre: Why has nobody …
  4. Matthew Becklo
    The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the …
  5. Sr. Theresa Aletheia Noble
    10 Amazing facts about the power of the Eucharist
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    10 Unique literary baby names for boys
  7. Philip Kosloski
    These two saints were seen saving the Church by Pope Innocent III …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Clare miraculously defeated an entire army
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW